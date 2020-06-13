/
3 bedroom apartments
33 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Farmington, MN
1 Unit Available
3220 223rd Street West
3220 223rd Street West, Farmington, MN
5 bedroom rental home with 3 baths. 3 bedrooms on upper level. Owner's suite has a walk-in closet and private bath with tile floors. Large kitchen with granite countertops and center island. Stainless steel appliances and Maple Cabinets.
1 Unit Available
19385 Elkridge Trail
19385 Elkridge Trail, Farmington, MN
4 bedrooms upstairs in the Autumn Glen neighborhood. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with maple cabinets & wood floors, butler pantry, formal dining. Main floor office.
Dakota County Estates
1 Unit Available
18420 Eldorado Way
18420 Eldorado Way, Farmington, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1089 sqft
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This is a wonderful single family house in Farmington is very close to shopping, gas and parks.
Results within 1 mile of Farmington
70 Units Available
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way, Lakeville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
1385 sqft
At Springs at Lakeville, you’ll enjoy townhome-style living, with all the comforts of luxury upscale neighborhood and a small-town feel! With thoughtfully designed living spaces and exceptional resort-style amenities, Springs at Lakeville in
1 Unit Available
17214 Embers Ave.
17214 Embers Avenue, Lakeville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1608 sqft
17214 Embers Ave. Available 08/01/20 Very spacious *3Bed*2.5Bath Townhome in Farmington- Near AV/Lkvl Border- Available Aug 1 - Great location- near Apple Valley / Lakeville / Rosemount border.
1 Unit Available
17515 Five Oaks Drive
17515 Five Oaks Drive, Lakeville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2144 sqft
Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove-top, energy efficient sliding doors, and nickel brushed light fixture. Hardwood floor, 24x7 Radon mitigation system. 2019 newly installed Carrier furnace and A/C air conditioner.
Results within 5 miles of Farmington
Downtown Apple Valley
14 Units Available
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
1397 sqft
World-class amenities, complete with kickboxing studio, yoga room, theater, coffee bar, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym and pool. Smoke-free community offers spacious layouts, granite counters, unique designs and in-unit laundry. Bring Fido along, we're pet-friendly!
5 Units Available
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1049 sqft
Units contain brushed-stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies. Complex offers amenities such as a clubhouse, 24-hour gym and on-site internet access. Near several schools and four parks. Allows cats.
80 Units Available
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W, Lakeville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1337 sqft
The Edison at Spirit is located in the thriving suburb of Lakeville, MN. In a city recognized for a growing population, an exceptional quality of life and numerous award-winning schools, you will see why this location is perfect for you.
24 Units Available
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane, Apple Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1404 sqft
Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments place you in beautiful Apple Valley, MN. Here, you get the best of both worlds - soaking in all the suburban luxuries while still experiencing that well-known, Midwest charm.
Downtown Apple Valley
30 Units Available
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave, Apple Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1382 sqft
This gated community boasts nearly 300 apartment homes. Apartments range from studios to 3-bedroom units. This pet-friendly community is in the South Metro and offers attached garages and in-unit laundry.
Scott Highlands
1 Unit Available
13763 Fordham Avenue
13763 Fordham Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! A newly renovated 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home sits beautifully in the city of Apple Valley.
Galaxie Commons
1 Unit Available
15759 Flackwood Avenue
15759 Flackwood Way, Apple Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This end-unit townhome has an open concept kitchen, living, dining area.
1 Unit Available
712 152nd Street East
712 152nd Street East, Burnsville, MN
712 152nd Street East Available 08/01/20 Many upgrades *4Bed*2Bath Rambler with finished lower level Avail Aug 1 - Great location in Burnsville! Very clean-4 Bedroom 2 Bath rambler with finished lower level.
Galaxie Commons
1 Unit Available
15731 Fremont Way
15731 Freemont Way, Apple Valley, MN
ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This Great 4 Bed 4 Bath **End Unit** Townhome in Apple Valley available JULY 1st is offering near 2,800 sq. ft of living space! Multi level Townhouse.
Results within 10 miles of Farmington
13 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1216 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
14 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
29 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1328 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
13 Units Available
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1207 sqft
Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.
14 Units Available
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way, Lakeville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1175 sqft
This charming community is tucked into a wooded area within a quiet residential community. On-site amenities include two playgrounds, a clubhouse, outdoor pool and sundeck, and outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors with private attached garages.
15 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1230 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available. Please contact us today! Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter.
9 Units Available
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1189 sqft
Located in a quaint residential district, this complex has easy access to the freeways connecting to Downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with carpeting, air conditioning and more.
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1300 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
2 Units Available
Rambush Estates
14709 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1216 sqft
Community of one-, two- and three-bedroom manufactured homes with new appliances, patios and washer/dryer hook-ups. Share outdoor pool and community center. Cats, dogs and people can explore nearby Kelleher Park or wildlife preserve trails.
