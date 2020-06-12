/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Elk River, MN
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
7 Units Available
Granite Shores
633 Main St NW, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1022 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite media room, clubhouse, pool table and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Close to shopping along Highway 10 and adjacent to the Mississippi River.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Evans Meadows
341 Evans Ave NW, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1155 sqft
Located between Route 169 and Route 10. Elegant open-plan apartments with stainless steel appliances, balcony or patio, garbage disposal, cable TV and carpet. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Elk River
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1205 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Albertville Meadows
10732 County Road 37 NE, Albertville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1012 sqft
At Albertville Meadows we offer affordable prices for quality living. Our community includes 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with access to an outdoor pool and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1239 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
20547 Harvest Cir
20547 Harvest Circle, Rogers, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
Available 7/1 Make this well maintained TOWNHOME yours. Open floor concept, Main Level living on one floor, including den or sunroom, laundry room. Large kitchen over looks dining and living room w/fire place for chilly fall and winter days. The lg.
Results within 10 miles of Elk River
Last updated June 11 at 05:21pm
28 Units Available
Monticello Crossings
2205 Meadow Oak Ave, Monticello, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1056 sqft
New apartment community located off I-94 about 35 minutes from Downtown Minneapolis. Residents enjoy a game room, swimming pool, dog park and washing station, movie theater and yoga studio.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1085 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
5 Units Available
Northernstar
19591 Station St, Big Lake, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1113 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northernstar in Big Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
7 Units Available
Cutters Grove
2903 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1050 sqft
Make your home on the bank of the Mississippi River. Friendly complex with basketball court and outdoor pool. Homes feature custom closets and natural light. Underground heated parking available. Free internet.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
9637 Peony Lane N
9637 Peony Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1489 sqft
Available July 1st.
