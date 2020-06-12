/
2 bedroom apartments
137 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Crystal, MN
Last updated June 11 at 05:17pm
Winnetka Hills
18 Units Available
Crystal Village
3016 Sumter Ave N, Crystal, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
902 sqft
Come home to quality, clean and comfortable living when you choose Crystal Village Apartments for your new apartment home! Recently remodeled one and two bedroom apartments available in a quiet, sprawling community with mature trees, ample green
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Sedona Hills Apartments
6410 27th Ave N, Crystal, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
Near Neill Elementary School. Updated community with a patio or balcony. Smoke-free units. On-site pool and lots of parking. Laundry available onsite. Garages provided. Online access to account.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Valley Place
1 Unit Available
7225 Valley Pl Apt 3
7225 Valley Place, Crystal, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is in great shape. The building and unit are meticulously cared for. Large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, updated appliances and carpet, private one car garage...
Last updated June 12 at 04:31pm
Valley Place
1 Unit Available
7225 Valley Plaza
7225 Valley Pl, Crystal, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is in great shape. The building and unit are meticulously cared for. Large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, updated appliances and carpet, private one car garage...
Results within 1 mile of Crystal
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Robbinsdale
14 Units Available
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Lakeland Park
6 Units Available
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
889 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sunny Hollow
8 Units Available
Hillsboro Court
2701 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
980 sqft
Dogs, Cats and their human companions love living at Hillsboro Court because the homes are clean and inviting, the staff is welcoming and professional and the location is convenient.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro
3501 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Town-home Available - Spacious 2 bedroom townhome in desirable and convenient New Hope Location. (RLNE3878483)
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Meadow Lake Park
11 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Sunnyside
2 Units Available
Kings Manor
4309 Rhode Island Ave N, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, large kitchens with separate dining areas, and bathrooms with double sink vanities and separate bath/shower area. Located one mile from Highway 169 and Highway 100.
Last updated June 11 at 05:17pm
11 Units Available
West End Trails
1500 Douglas Drive North, Golden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
780 sqft
Conveniently located in Golden Valley with easy access to Highways 55 and 100, West End Trails offers nearby shopping, dining, recreation opportunities and an easy commute to work. Come and live in this great community in Golden Valley.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Valley Place
9 Units Available
Valley Place
7201 36th Ave N, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
975 sqft
LouAnn Terrace is the perfect fit for those seeking a pet-friendly and smoke-free option in New Hope, MN. Combine tranquil suburban living with the excitement of the big city only a short bus ride away.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
35 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sunny Hollow
11 Units Available
Burgundy Apartments
2911 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
Burgundy Apartments offers one of the best apartment values in the Twin Cities area with unique spacious one & two bedroom floor plans with plenty of closet and storage space. All units have renovated kitchens, some with patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Robbinsdale
43 Units Available
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
Results within 5 miles of Crystal
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1204 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
11 Units Available
Brier Creek Apartments
10641 Greenbrier Rd, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1068 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled along the beautiful shores of Minnehaha Creek, just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and walking distance to Cedar Hills Shopping Center. Spacious rooms with fireplace, granite counters and oak wood accents.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Warehouse District
153 Units Available
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1256 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1226 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
20 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
24 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
West Calhoun
7 Units Available
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1182 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1239 sqft
Welcome to the luxury apartment home of your dreams. Our professional on-site staff is dedicated to taking care of each & every resident.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
West Calhoun
45 Units Available
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
944 sqft
Convenience, location and luxury. These units are an oasis in a city lover's paradise. Close to all amenities. Luxury community features include 24- hour concierge, 24-hour gym, pool, spa and business center.
