2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 PM
10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Big Lake, MN
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 PM
7 Units Available
Northernstar
19591 Station St, Big Lake, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1113 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northernstar in Big Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 08:52 PM
2 Units Available
Monticello Village
725 Minnesota St, Monticello, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
937 sqft
Modern, comfortable units in Monticello near the Mississippi River. Kitchens feature breakfast bars, pantries and upgraded tile backsplashes. On-site laundry facilities and garage parking available.
Last updated July 13 at 08:49 PM
16 Units Available
Monticello Crossings
2205 Meadow Oak Ave, Monticello, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1056 sqft
New apartment community located off I-94 about 35 minutes from Downtown Minneapolis. Residents enjoy a game room, swimming pool, dog park and washing station, movie theater and yoga studio.
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Orono Estates
18594 Gary St, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
861 sqft
18594 Gary Street # 11 Available 09/01/20 Lake Orono Estates - Lake Orono Estates overlooks beautiful Lake Orono in Elk River and offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
6077 Mill Run Rd
6077 Mill Run Road, Monticello, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
912 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
705 3rd Street East
705 3rd Street East, Monticello, MN
2 Bedrooms
$850
790 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
4 Units Available
Granite Shores
633 Main St NW, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1022 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite media room, clubhouse, pool table and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Close to shopping along Highway 10 and adjacent to the Mississippi River.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
8 Units Available
Evans Meadows
341 Evans Ave NW, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1140 sqft
Located between Route 169 and Route 10. Elegant open-plan apartments with stainless steel appliances, balcony or patio, garbage disposal, cable TV and carpet. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
4 Units Available
Dove Terrace
1227 School St NW, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
992 sqft
You'll LOVE the DOVE! Dove Terrace Apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a convenient location in Elk River, Minnesota. Enjoy the huge closets and tons of storage space in each apartment.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
12755 Fremont Ave
12755 Fremont Avenue, Zimmerman, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
2084 sqft
available NOW 3bd 1 ba 3 car garage Zimmerman HOME with large back yard $1,499/mo* - 2bd 2ba 3car garage $1499.00/mo* $1548.
