3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:25 PM
55 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Walker, MI
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1033 Sunset Hills Ave NW
1033 Sunset Hills Avenue Northwest, Walker, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1293 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 bed/1.5 bath in Walker- Lawn Care and Plowing Included in Rent - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW
3743 Jason Ridge Lane, Walker, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
Rethink condo life and enjoy worry-free living in the Jason Ridge Condo Development. This gorgeous, spacious 3 bed, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Walker
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Grand Castle
2655 Grand Castle Blvd, Grandville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1519 sqft
The Grand Castle is a 522-unit apartment community under construction in Grandville, MI. Our community offers a range of living spaces, including studios, one bedrooms, two bedrooms, three bedrooms, and multi-level penthouses.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Creston
1814 Lafayette Ave NE
1814 Lafayette Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Three bedroom home with large back yard. Living room and dining room. Newer Bathtub and shower. Large shed in back yard for storage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE38530)
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4134 Woodrush Lane
4134 Woodrush Lane, Comstock Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Immaculate and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome style end unit condo in Comstock Park Schools. Many updates! Fresh paint, neutral palette, new gorgeous tile backsplashes, updated lighting in kitchen and baths.New laminate flooring, new carpet.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
West Grand
1340 Anderson Pl NW
1340 Anderson Place Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Three bed home with 1 1/2 baths and a one stall garage. Close to Harrison Park elementary school, near Alpine/Leonard area. $40 application fee (RLNE1314111)
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Creston
155 Burr Oak Street Northeast
155 Burr Oak Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1208 sqft
Old-world charm fills this Northeast home boasting tons of character from a bygone era. Step into the old-world charm of this beautiful Northeast Grand Rapids home featuring beautiful wood work, hardwood floors, and a spacious, flowing floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Walker
Last updated July 15 at 08:48 PM
41 Units Available
Michigan Oaks
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
2 Units Available
Northeast Grand Rapids
Hidden Creek Apartments
1513 Hidden Creek Circle NE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1150 sqft
Enjoy on-site apartment amenities, including a heated pool and a fitness center. Close to Grand Rapids Art Museum with easy access to I-96. Experience comfort with central air and a balcony or patio in units.
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
17 Units Available
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1492 sqft
Community features lush landscaping, basketball courts, and a dog park. Units feature washer and dryer hookup, kitchen pantry, and ample storage. Great location just minutes from Woodland Mall.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
24 Units Available
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1566 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
23 Units Available
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,818
1366 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
45 Units Available
Midtown
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
117 Units Available
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1385 sqft
Springs at the Reserve is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Wyoming, MI.
Last updated September 7 at 04:29 PM
Contact for Availability
Northeast Grand Rapids
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1011 sqft
Cambridge Square Apartments is an affordable community on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, Mich., offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
20 Units Available
SWAN
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1420 sqft
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
SECA
555 Cass Ave SE
555 Cass Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
555 Cass Ave SE Available 10/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home just outside of Heritage Hill! - Beautiful, two story 1,200 sq foot 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home just outside of Heritage Hill.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
East Hills
141 Fuller Ave SE
141 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
141 Fuller Ave SE Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Home in Eastown - 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Eastown. This home features a large foyer with original wood staircase, a large living room which is open to the dining room.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Baxter
422 Barth Ave SE
422 Barth Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom home within walking distance to many of GRs best bars and restaurants! The kitchen and bathroom have been completely redone top to bottom and include new stainless steel appliances, butcher block countertops, subway tile
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Creston
1257 North Ave NE
1257 North Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
. Welcome home to your new beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a huge kitchen and newer windows throughout to let that fresh air and warm sunshine in. Just minutes from Downtown, GVSU, CC and all Grand Rapids has to offer.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
SWAN
145 Deloney Avenue Southwest
145 Deloney Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1436 sqft
This three bedroom home is a few blocks from Downtown GVSU campus and all Grand Rapids has to offer. Newer floors and paint. This home features a large kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
SWAN
758 Lake Michigan Drive NW
758 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
: Downtown living made easy- 4 bed, 2 bath house located near GVSU campus. Easy walk to downtown and all GR has to offer.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastown
206 Fuller Ave SE
206 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
Available 08/01/20 This spacious four bedroom house is in the perfect location! There is a nice big living room, dining room, big kitchen, and entryway on the main floor. There are all hardwood floors, and huge windows throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastown
1410 Sigsbee St SE
1410 Sigsbee Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
This gorgeous home is right in east town. The kitchen is updated with lots of space. Perfect for all of your cooking adventures! The dining room and living room feel warm and inviting. The bathrooms are updated as well.