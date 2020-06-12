/
2 bedroom apartments
55 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Southgate, MI
Southgate
12738 ELAINE Drive
12738 Elaine Dr, Southgate, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
882 sqft
A Move-in Condition lease with Charm, Location, Convenience.
Results within 1 mile of Southgate
Riverview
14443 Pennsylvania Road - 207
14443 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Riverview
14447 Pennsylvania Road - 209
14447 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Riverview
14435 Pennsylvania Road - 204
14435 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Riverview
14423 Pennsylvania Road - 14
14423 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$829
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Riverview
14419 Pennsylvania Road - 12
14419 Pennsylvania Road, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$829
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Riverview
14439 Pennsylvania Road - 106
14439 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Results within 5 miles of Southgate
Melvindale
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
775 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
23370 Sunset Rd
23370 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1540 sqft
Beautiful 2 story condo located South of Superior Road and West of Pardee Road. This condo features nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
Lincoln Park
2204 Regina Ave
2204 Regina Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
Cute ranch with attached one car garage. Newly painted and newer carpet . Nice yard Space (RLNE1621191)
Patersons Home
15464 Buck St
15464 Buck Street, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Very cute 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Ranch style home. Good back yard. Hardwood floors in the living room. Nice cabinets and counter-tops in the kitchen. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2125. (2.
Allen Park
17420 Hanover Ave
17420 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1023 sqft
Cute home in Allen Park near the Mall on the Hill. This is a 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Living room and dining area off the kitchen. Large countertop area. 1 car garage.
Riverview
18759 Riverview St
18759 Riverview Street, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Very unique home in the Riverview area. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice livingroom with hardwood floors. Cozy kitchen with great counter-tops. Fenced in back yard. No garage but there is street parking. No appliances are included.
Wyandotte
263 RIVERBANK ST
263 Riverbank Street, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$895
975 sqft
Wyandotte townhouse Almost 1000SqFt with A full basement. 2 bedroom ,living Rm, Dining Rm. Walking distance to Det. River. Included in the rent are water, trash removal, and lawn care. Tenant to pay for gas electric and cable.
Dearborn Heights
5645 Edgewood St
5645 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
GREAT HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION! Brand new home...FULLY upgraded! NEW Kitchen New Bathroom New Carpet Great Yard with great privacy and amazing deck to BBQ and enjoy the wonderful Michigan weather, Beautiful Granite Countertops.
Wyandotte
26 KREGER DR
26 Kreger Dr, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1934 sqft
Waterfront Condo! Rent includes 35 foot private dock located steps from your front patio. This is a gated community located in downtown Wyandotte. This ground level ranch condo has an open floor plan. Private entrance and a 2 car attached garage.
22666 WOODCREEK Drive
22666 Woodcreek Dr, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1384 sqft
Check out this meticulously cared for ranch condo, in Taylor's sought after Woodcreek Condominium Subdivision.
Results within 10 miles of Southgate
Henery Ford
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1083 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Brooks
9967 Grandmont Ave
9967 Grandmont Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$695
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
Warrendale
7354 Vaughan
7354 Vaughan Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
7354 Vaughan - 2 BED 1.5 BATH FOR RENT! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 2 beds and 1.5 Bath - Hardwood Floors & New Carpet, freshly painted throughout, 1 Car Garage. Washer Dryer Hookups.
Franklin Park
9225 Plainview
9225 Plainview Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
2 Bedroom Rental - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath rental. Fresh paint, new carpet, updated kitchen. Will be ready for move in April 1st No Pets Allowed (RLNE5596854)
