Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

32 Apartments for rent in South Lyon, MI with balcony

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Brookwood Farms
200 Brookwood Dr, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-96, Kensington Park and Downtown South Lyon. Spacious apartments have washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets and private patio/balconies. Community has an indoor/outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
205 MAPLEWOOD CRT
205 Maplewood Court, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
734 sqft
GREAT CONDO IN THE BROOKWOOD VILLAGE IN SOUTH LYON. YOU WILL LOVE HOW CLOSE IT IS TO TOWN. THIS PLACE READY & WAITING FOR A NEW TENANT. YOU HAVE EVERYTHING YOU NEED, ALL APPLIANCES AND LAUNDRY RM WITH STORAGE.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown South Lyon
1 Unit Available
138 E LIBERTY Street
138 East Liberty Street, South Lyon, MI
Studio
$1,250
1091 sqft
Office, Retail, or Communal Working Space. Completely renovated, and located in downtown South Lyon, this 1091 square foot office space is ideal for any business.
Results within 5 miles of South Lyon

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
365 South Warren Street
365 S Warren St, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
Just completed! Spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of downtown South Lyon. Parkside Apartments has it all - An open floor plan that tastefully flows between the kitchen, dining and living room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28192 Oakmonte Circle East
28192 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1118 sqft
28192 Oakmonte Circle East Available 07/10/20 COMING SOON - INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN LYON TOWNSHIP FOR LEASE! - INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN LYON TOWNSHIP FOR LEASE! THIS UNIT FEATURES A KITCHEN W/OAK CABINETS, BLACK APPLIANCES & ATTACHED

1 of 31

Last updated June 7 at 07:18am
1 Unit Available
22892 Saint Andrews Dr
22892 Saint Andrews Drive, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4670 sqft
Lease this beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the prestigious Tanglewood golf community! Sitting on almost 1/2 acre, with over 4600 sq ft, you're going to love living here.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
28234 OAKMONTE Circle W
28234 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Luxury rental in the desired Mill River community. You'll have access to the many clubhouse perks- fitness center, pool, tennis courts, and trails. Look outside your upper deck to the gorgeous pond view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with in-unit laundry.
Results within 10 miles of South Lyon
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
$
2 Units Available
Aberdeen of Brighton
4229 Deeside Dr, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-96, these two and three-bedroom homes feature attached car garages, gourmet kitchens, and private entrances. Community amenities include a dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
15 Units Available
Brighton Cove Apartments
8699 Meadowbrook, Brighton, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,046
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
800 sqft
Brighton Cove is one of the premier living communities in Brighton, offering many advantages over the competition. Our expertly designed one and two-bedroom homes give you the quality and comfort of the premier lifestyle you deserve.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
3 Units Available
Brighton Glens
321 Williamsen Dr, Brighton, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$945
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brighton Glens invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Brighton Glens provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Brighton.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,594
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
983 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex on wooded grounds. Community features an Olympic-sized pool, tennis court, playground and gym. Recently renovated units come with granite counters, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
49095 FREESTONE Drive
49095 Freestone Dr, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3143 sqft
Welcome to this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 full & 1 half bath Northville cape cod, located in desirable Estates of Arcadia Ridge & boasting over 5000sqft of living space! A 2 story entry provides access to the formal living and dining rooms w/ bay

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3265 Bolgos Circle
3265 Bolgos Circle, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
3265 Bolgos Cr. - 3 Bedroom Condo - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, and basement. Has a backyard! features a large walk-in-closet in the Master bedroom and a balcony! Apply for free at www.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
15203 CHESAPEAKE CIR.
15203 Chesapeake Circle, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
IMMACULATE 2 BED 2 BATH CONDOMINIUM ----- CHESAPEAKE CIR - BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM CONDO. HOME BOASTS A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND LARGE WINDOWS ALLOWING FOR LOADS OF NATURAL LIGHT.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2974 Barclay Way
2974 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2008 sqft
BEST OPTION - NORTHEAST ANN ARBOR LOCATION! Looking for space? Very popular Barclay Park Hartford Model floor plan features 2000 square feet with fabulous fall treetop views! Open concept kitchen/dining room featuring maple cabinets & brushed nickel

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
508 W Huron St
508 West Huron Street, Milford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
Huron River Front Home on a beautiful picturesque lot. Completeley updated from top to bottom including kitchen, baths, carpet and paint. walk to town or jump in your canoe and paddle to the park.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3477 Ashburnam Rd
3477 Ashburnam Road, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available 09/01/20 Exclusively listed for rent by J Keller Properties, LLC (734) 369-8239 www.jkellerproperties.com. Single family home for rent in Arbor Hills neighborhood. The home sits on the very end of a cul-de-sac and a City Park adjacent.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
557 FOXBORO Square
557 Foxboro Square, Brighton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1584 sqft
Hurry - this is the first time available in 5 years!! All new carpeting, newly refinished wood flooring, newer kitchen appliances, washer/dryer in unit, carport and plenty of extra parking, full basement, 3 large bedrooms, deck, water included,

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
675 RANDOLPH Street
675 Randolph St, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
754 sqft
Fully furnished condo in downtown Northville. Unpack your suitcase and enjoy this cozy condo and all downtown Northville has to offer. Beautifully remodeled with open floor plan.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
49580 POWELL RIDGE Court
49580 Powell Ridge Ct, Wayne County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4410 sqft
EXECUTIVE HOME FOR LEASE. GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOM, 4.5 BATH HOME SITS ON NEARLY AN ACRE LOT. DRAMATIC 2-STRY FOYER LEADS TO LIBRARY AND DINING ROOM W/BAY WINDOWS.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
16885 Carriage Way
16885 Carriage Way, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1653 sqft
Minimum 1 year lease. Upper unit with balcony. Neutral and open floor plan. 1 1/2 month Security Deposit. $300 non refundable cleaning fee. NO PETS NO SMOKING. $25 application fee. SEE ATTACHED APP PROCEDURE.All showings must be accompanied by agent.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
319 Hickory Street
319 Hickory Street, Milford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
Call the Village of Milford home with this incredible rental opportunity! Located in the heart of downtown Milford, this historic home is full of character and charm.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3046 Barclay
3046 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2008 sqft
Marketed exclusively by Brian Auten 734-846-2723 brianauten@kw.com Keller Williams Ann Arbor. Location, location, location! Welcome home to the best location and the largest model in sought after Barclay Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Plansmart
1 Unit Available
2622 TRAVER Boulevard
2622 Traver Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1420 sqft
METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED CONDO IN THE TRAVER LAKE COMMUNITY. FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS AND A FINISHED LOWER LEVEL IN A GREAT LOCATION. LARGE ONE CAR GARAGE. NEW FLOOR ON FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR. VERY BRIGHT AND OPEN LIVING ROOM WITH A CORNER FIREPLACE.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in South Lyon, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South Lyon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

