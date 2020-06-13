/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 AM
12 Accessible Apartments for rent in Rochester, MI
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township MI
57163 Cypress St, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1311 sqft
Quiet community close to golfing and outdoor recreation at Stony Creek MetroPark and Holland Ponds. Modern, comfortable units built on a single level. Private attached garages for residents.
Results within 10 miles of Rochester
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$840
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,114
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Madison Heights
6 Units Available
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$815
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Shelby Township
45800 Beacon Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1361 sqft
Each home features a private entrance with a single-story design. Two bedrooms with a den option are provided along with a spacious kitchen, walk-in pantry, and two bathrooms. Lots of storage and green space.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
25 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
43144 Carlyle Pl, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$854
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
Just a few minutes from Hall Road restaurants and shopping. Near Macomb Community College. On-site pool, sundeck, and play area. Open interiors with ample living space and storage. Newer appliances.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Madison Heights
2 Units Available
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
925 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1681 Glen Meadow Lane
1681 Glen Meadow Lane, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4087 sqft
5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath colonial home on 10 acres with pond, attached two car garage and a 40 x 36 pole barn for storage. This is an estate sized lot with lots of room for activities.
