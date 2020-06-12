82 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe, MI

/
593 Neff
593 Neff Road, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1170 sqft
FIRST FLOOR FLAT within steps of The Village shopping/entertainment area. Clean, neutral decor. LR with fp. Updated kitchen with eating area and appliances.. Screened porch off BR. 2 car garage. Basement with washer and dryer and locked storage room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
501 Neff
501 Neff Road, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1250 sqft
DESIRABLE FIRST FLOOR UNIT, TERRIFIC LOCATION BETWEEN KERCHEVAL AND THE LAKE. TWO BEDROOMS, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CENTRAL AIR, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE. SNOW AND LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
503 Neff
503 Neff Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1350 sqft
Terrific location near the Village: Trader Joe's, Kroger, Starbucks, restaurants, etc. Also close to the residents only city park. Two bedrooms plus an office. Upper unit.
1 of 37
Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
580 Neff
580 Neff Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Spacious first floor unit with charm located close to Village.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
949 HARCOURT Road
949 Harcourt Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Charming upper level flat available to move right in. 2 bedroom 1 bath with nice size kitchen and formal dining area. Living room with fireplace. Great location in Grosse Pointe Park. Application and full credit report required.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
716 TROMBLEY
716 Trombley Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1789 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED, CLEAN AND FRESHLY PAINTED UPPER UNIT five houses from Windmill Pointe Drive. Spacious and comfortable, this 2 BR, 2 Bath unit has been recently updated.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Harper Woods
16 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
14509 Rossini Dr
14509 Rossini Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
We have the best rent to own program in Detroit, if you have any questions call or text us at (313) 736 2100. (RLNE5852292)
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21770 Nevada Ave
21770 Nevada Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
749 sqft
Cute Eastpointe 2 Bedroom Ranch - Cute two bedroom ranch, with new carpet, all appliances, fenced backyard and a two car garage! Text/call Curtis & Mellissa for a list of available showings.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marina District
1 Unit Available
456 Marquette Dr
456 Marquette Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
456 Marquette Dr. is located near Jefferson and Cadillac Brick 2 bedroom colonial style duplex has new windows, new kitchen with granite countertop, hardwood flooring throughout, dining room and basement. Street parking and parking in the rear.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
480 Alter Rd
480 Alter Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
SHOWING SCHEDULE: June 13 - Saturday - 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm. To view the property kindly call (313) 995 9027 until 5 pm of Friday to sign up. A two bedroom and 1 bath property. $800.00 Rent + all utilities (gas, electric, water) + $800.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16208 E State Fair St
16208 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22809 Piper Ave
22809 Piper Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Two bedroom one bathroom ranch with fenced yard, basement for storage. Section 8 welcome. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5757410)
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marina District
1 Unit Available
471 Kitchener
471 Kitchener Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$745
950 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Flat in Detroit - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath flat located in Detroit. Ready for move in. Close to expressways and shopping.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Denby
1 Unit Available
18806 Kelly Rd
18806 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Denby
1 Unit Available
18804 Kelly Rd
18804 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Denby
1 Unit Available
9710 Courville St
9710 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$695
1050 sqft
Spacious bungalow home located just South of Whittier Avenue and West of I-94/Harper Avenue. This home features stunning hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, dining room, and large master bedroom. Section eight is not accepted.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16083 Manning St
16083 Manning Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home. Beautiful hardwood floors. Fenced in backyard, new roof. 1 month security deposit, $250 non refundable cleaning fee and first month rent. Accept section 8 Accepts Section 8.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22061 Piper
22061 Piper Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
22061 Piper Available 06/15/20 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Gem in Eastpointe! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY, JUNE 13th 11:30am Click on Link to be added to Showing! - 22061 Piper Eastpointe, Michigan This home is located just south of 9 Mile Rd.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4890 Devonshire Rd Apt 2
4890 Devonshire Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$525
2158 sqft
Beautifully done, multi unit home. Hardwood floors throughout, storage space in dining room, great fireplace located in the living room. Water is included in rent. No garage... call or click to apply today! https://app.propertyware.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20860 Hollywood St
20860 Hollywood Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
699 sqft
From a cozy life to an efficient space, this 2 Bedroom Ranch is everything you need.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Denby
1 Unit Available
18514 Kelly Rd
18514 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
723 sqft
$700 a month tenant pays lights, gas and water.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
12709 Kelly Rd
12709 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
720 sqft
Dear Potential Tenant: Please read the following instructions that we have implemented that will allow for showing of properties during the Covid-19 Pandemic The State of Michigan has implemented a Stay at Home order that has forced many of us to
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Denby
1 Unit Available
10928 Nottingham Rd
10928 Nottingham Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
566 sqft
$700 a month tenant pays lights, gas and water.
