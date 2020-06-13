/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:30 AM
15 Accessible Apartments for rent in East Lansing, MI
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
12 Units Available
Hunters Ridge
4060 Springer Way, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1555 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hunters Ridge in East Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$916
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1050 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whitehills
1 Unit Available
1535 Stanlake Drive
1535 Stanlake Drive, East Lansing, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2889 sqft
1535 Stanlake Drive Available 06/14/20 Executive 4-BDR 4-BTH Duplex in Whitehills - Welcome to 1535 Stanlake. This is an executive 4-bedroom, 4-bath, duplex located in the desirable Whitehills Subdivision in East Lansing.
Results within 1 mile of East Lansing
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
17 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
4 Units Available
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,303
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
947 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom homes featuring in-home laundry, quartz countertops and polished concrete or plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, an elevator and a fire pit. Next to Eastwood Towne Center off Highway 127.
Last updated April 30 at 02:15pm
Forest View
5 Units Available
BLVD West
3113 Forest Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1182 sqft
Near Michigan State University and I-96. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center and Wi-Fi hotspots. Near the nature center.
Results within 5 miles of East Lansing
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
The Stadium District
6 Units Available
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Old Town
6 Units Available
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,051
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1216 sqft
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Woodland Lakes
4320 Dell Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$895
1125 sqft
Plenty of places to play, including playground, fitness center, pool and sauna. Enjoy volleyball, tennis and basketball courts. Set among trees near a man-made lake. Near Michigan State University campus and I-96.
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
The Stadium District
20 Units Available
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$1,050
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
The Stadium District
15 Units Available
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$980
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
654 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
Last updated May 4 at 03:10pm
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
900 Long Blvd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$590
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,007
1366 sqft
Apartments include wireless internet access, oversize closets, and extra vanity space. Community has walking trails, swimming pool, and sundeck. Close to Lansing schools like North Elementary School and Everett High School.
Last updated February 22 at 12:02am
The Stadium District
Contact for Availability
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Studio
$870
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in
Results within 10 miles of East Lansing
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
32 Units Available
The Quarry
3505 W Clark Rd, DeWitt, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,185
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1247 sqft
Newly constructed, this apartment community has a resort-style pool, a modern gym and a fire pit. Homes feature walk-in closets, in-home laundry and outdoor spaces. A short drive to Lansing, near Eastwood Towne Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1011 Runaway Bay Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
955 sqft
Great location close parks, shopping, and multiple interstates. Community includes tennis courts, volleyball, and dog park. Units have washer and dryer, generous storage, and walk-in closets.
