3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:46 PM
28 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Lansing, MI
13 Units Available
Hunters Ridge
4060 Springer Way, East Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1555 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hunters Ridge in East Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Contact for Availability
Hidden Tree Apartments
410 Pine Forest Dr, East Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1375 sqft
Hiddentree Apartments offers spacious floor plans and access to the East Lansing school district.
1 Unit Available
530 Bainbridge Drive
530 Bainbridge Drive, East Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
530 Bainbridge Drive Available 07/15/20 3-BDR 1.5-BTH Duplex with Basement & Garage - East Lansing - Well maintained 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath duplex located in the desirable East Lansing school district.
Whitehills
1 Unit Available
1535 Stanlake Drive
1535 Stanlake Drive, East Lansing, MI
1535 Stanlake Drive Available 06/14/20 Executive 4-BDR 4-BTH Duplex in Whitehills - Welcome to 1535 Stanlake. This is an executive 4-bedroom, 4-bath, duplex located in the desirable Whitehills Subdivision in East Lansing.
Results within 1 mile of East Lansing
Forest View
5 Units Available
BLVD West
3113 Forest Rd, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1182 sqft
Near Michigan State University and I-96. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center and Wi-Fi hotspots. Near the nature center.
1 Unit Available
6212 Birch Row Dr
6212 Birch Row Dr, Haslett, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
6212 Birch Row Dr Available 06/17/20 Well Maintained 3-BDR 1.5-BTH Duplex w/ Garage, Basement, Fenced Yard - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 duplex located in the desirable East Lansing school district. Fully equipped kitchen.
Towar Gardens
1 Unit Available
6044 Hardy Ave
6044 Hardy Avenue, Haslett, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
This cozy Home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood on the edge of East Lansing and is in Meridian Charter township.
Results within 5 miles of East Lansing
13 Units Available
Somerset Park
14690 Abbey Ln, Bath, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1345 sqft
Luxurious amenities include spacious floor plans, patio or balcony, and breathtaking views. Community includes fitness center, sauna, and pool. Great location close to multiple highways for easy commuting.
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
900 Long Blvd, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,007
1366 sqft
Apartments include wireless internet access, oversize closets, and extra vanity space. Community has walking trails, swimming pool, and sundeck. Close to Lansing schools like North Elementary School and Everett High School.
1 Unit Available
1794 Sherbrook Way
1794 Sherbrook Way, Haslett, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
Ranch home, attached 2-car garage in the heart of Haslett near schools next to Community Park on a beautiful corner lot. Featuring a large living room with wood burning fireplace and mantle.
1 Unit Available
15144 Via Carmella
15144 Via, Clinton County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1127 sqft
15144 Via Carmella Available 06/16/20 AVAILABLE MID-JUNE - 3-BDR 2-BTH Condo - Pet Friendly - Garage - 3-bedroom 2-bath condo located in DeWitt, MI. Lansing school district. First floor unit with tall ceilings. Built in 2007.
1 Unit Available
2308 Fieldstone Drive
2308 Fieldstone Drive, Okemos, MI
Newer townhouse condos in Okemos - 2308 Fieldstone Drive is available for rent. 4 bed / 3.5 baths. 2 year old townhouse. Okemos Schools.
Holt
1 Unit Available
1874 Schoolcraft St
1874 Schoolcraft Street, Holt, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3164 sqft
Luxurious 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a bonus room and all appliances over 3,164 sq ft living space. Appliances includes Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer. Full Finished basement. 2 Car attached garage.
Downtown Lansing
1 Unit Available
4 Savoy Court
4 Savoy Court, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
1504 sqft
4 Savoy Court Available 07/18/20 3-BDR 1.5-BTH 2-Story House w/ Office Located 1/2 Mile from Cooley, 1 Mile from LCC - 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath 2-story house located on a quiet cul de sac in Downtown Lansing.
Old Town
1 Unit Available
1115 N Capitol Ave
1115 North Capitol Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
This large and open 3 bedroom unit is finished and ready to move in! Hardwood & tile floors with high ceilings, tons of windows, lots of character. Easy walk to both Old Town & Downtown & just a short ride to East Lansing.
Knollwood Willow
1 Unit Available
1043 Ontario St
1043 Ontario Street, Lansing, MI
4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath House in North Lansing. Nest door to Elementary School. Fresh Paint and New Carpet. Appliances Included. Fenced yard. Pets OK. Bus Route.
Baker-Donora
1 Unit Available
1423 Bailey St
1423 Bailey Street, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Story House. Fresh Paint and Carpet. Appliances Included. Pets OK. Shed. Enclosed Porch. Close to Bus Stop.
Clifford Park
1 Unit Available
523 Woodrow Ave
523 Woodrow Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1450 sqft
3 Bedroom on Southside. Appliances Included. Deck on Front. Fenced Yard. Shed. Pets OK.
1 Unit Available
1311 Mark Twain Dr
1311 Mark Twain Drive, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch in South Lansing. Appliances Included. Fenced Yard. Pets OK. Close to Holt and I96 Exit. Drive by and check it out
Clifford Park
1 Unit Available
2500 LYONS AVE
2500 Lyons Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1920 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. 2 car garage! Don't miss this one.
Fabulous Acres
1 Unit Available
1724 Maplewood Avenue
1724 Maplewood Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$895
1700 sqft
This adorable three bedroom, one bathroom home is for rent at $895.00, per month. All three bedrooms located upstairs. There is an enclosed front porch, unfinished basement with wash & dryer hookups, and a garage out back for storage.
Hull Court Park
1 Unit Available
1225 Glenn Street
1225 Glenn Street, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
This adorable home features three bedrooms, one bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors, fenced in backyard, detached garage, and an unfinished basement with washer and dryer hook-ups. Rental rate is $795.00 per month, a $55.
Results within 10 miles of East Lansing
31 Units Available
The Quarry
3505 W Clark Rd, DeWitt, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1247 sqft
Newly constructed, this apartment community has a resort-style pool, a modern gym and a fire pit. Homes feature walk-in closets, in-home laundry and outdoor spaces. A short drive to Lansing, near Eastwood Towne Center.
6 Units Available
Stonecrest
2411 Risdale Ave, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Units are one, two or three-bedroom and feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and dishwashers. Located close to Lansing Mall, Michigan State University, and Siena Heights University. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, online rent, and more.
