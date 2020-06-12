/
2 bedroom apartments
28 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in DeWitt, MI
31 Units Available
The Quarry
3505 W Clark Rd, DeWitt, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1117 sqft
Newly constructed, this apartment community has a resort-style pool, a modern gym and a fire pit. Homes feature walk-in closets, in-home laundry and outdoor spaces. A short drive to Lansing, near Eastwood Towne Center.
DeWitt
1 Unit Available
605 South Bridge Street - 2
605 S Bridge St, DeWitt, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Newly renovated 1 bedroom in Downtown DeWitt. This is a small multifamily building currently getting a facelift.
Results within 10 miles of DeWitt
8 Units Available
Delta Square Apartments
5332 W Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$882
934 sqft
Delta Square apartments in Lansing, Michigan are near the Lansing Mall and offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
9 Units Available
Plumtree Apartments
229 Parkwood Dr, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$802
934 sqft
Westside Lansing in park-like setting with mature trees and professional landscaping. On-site gym, laundry, parking and pool. Patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal, air conditioning. Pet-friendly. Carport.
4 Units Available
Verndale Apartments
829 Montevideo Dr, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1136 sqft
Verndale Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent, just minutes from the Lansing mall. Our apartments feature in-home washer and dryer in select apartments and walk-in closets and unique courtyard entries.
6 Units Available
Stonecrest
2411 Risdale Ave, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
745 sqft
Units are one, two or three-bedroom and feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and dishwashers. Located close to Lansing Mall, Michigan State University, and Siena Heights University. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, online rent, and more.
7 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$839
992 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
Groesbeck Area
4 Units Available
Pine Lane Estates
2512 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1049 sqft
On the east side of Lansing near Highway 127. Two-bedroom apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and high ceilings. The park-like community amenities include a gym, a coffee bar and outdoor grills.
4 Units Available
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
947 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom homes featuring in-home laundry, quartz countertops and polished concrete or plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, an elevator and a fire pit. Next to Eastwood Towne Center off Highway 127.
The Stadium District
20 Units Available
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
The Stadium District
4 Units Available
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
The Stadium District
15 Units Available
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
654 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
13 Units Available
Hunters Ridge
4060 Springer Way, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hunters Ridge in East Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Delta Township
8156 Roslyn Hill, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1362 sqft
A fantastic community with an efficient apartment design. Each home features a den space, two-car garage attached, and a spacious living space. On-site green space. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
6 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1011 Runaway Bay Dr, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
955 sqft
Great location close parks, shopping, and multiple interstates. Community includes tennis courts, volleyball, and dog park. Units have washer and dryer, generous storage, and walk-in closets.
8 Units Available
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1050 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.
13 Units Available
Somerset Park
14690 Abbey Ln, Bath, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1081 sqft
Luxurious amenities include spacious floor plans, patio or balcony, and breathtaking views. Community includes fitness center, sauna, and pool. Great location close to multiple highways for easy commuting.
Contact for Availability
Hidden Tree Apartments
410 Pine Forest Dr, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
964 sqft
Hiddentree Apartments offers spacious floor plans and access to the East Lansing school district.
Forest View
5 Units Available
BLVD West
3113 Forest Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1050 sqft
Near Michigan State University and I-96. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center and Wi-Fi hotspots. Near the nature center.
The Stadium District
Contact for Availability
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in
Hunter Park
1 Unit Available
321 Clifford St
321 Clifford Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
696 sqft
321 Clifford St Available 07/01/20 2-BDR 1-BTH House w/ Garage - Pet Friendly - UNDERGOING MAJOR RENOVATIONS - SHOWINGS TO BEGIN JUNE 23RD. Cozy 2-bedroom 1-bath art deco style house. Built in 1950 with 696 square feet of living space.
Hunter Park
1 Unit Available
1229 Bement St.
1229 Bement St, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
852 sqft
2-BDR 1-BTH House w/ Basement - 2-bedroom, 1-bath house. Living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor. Bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Covered front porch. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook-ups. Small yard. No garage.
Old Forest
1 Unit Available
825 Wisconsin
825 Wisconsin Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Lansing - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex available in Lansing. Ready for move in. Must have proof of income and no evictions. Rent $725.00 Security Deposit $750 Application fee $50 Call or text 586.588.2460 (RLNE5697010)
