3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:30 PM
85 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Commerce, MI
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive
3290 Edgewood Park Drive, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2125 sqft
LOWER STRAITS All-sports lakefront living! This ranch on the very desirous Edgewood Park Drive is on private Lower Straits Lake overlooks the 4th fairway of the country club golf course and gives one the perfect location to enjoy a rare opportunity
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2340 MEDINAH Court
2340 Medinah Court, Commerce, MI
Beautiful custom, 4 bedroom home with so many extras! Two-story foyer with access to large dining room, half bath, private office. Just beyond curved staircase, two-story great room, with focal point fireplace.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
1201 ABIGAIL
1201 Abigail Ct, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
Newer carpet and paint throughout this entire wonderful 3 bed room 2 bath end unit condominium located in Trillium Park. Large master suite w/ walk in closets and large bath w/ double sinks.
Results within 1 mile of Commerce
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1320 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
83 West
6423 Silverbrook W, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1791 sqft
Welcome to 83 West, formerly Silverbrooke Villa, a residential community featuring Two & Three bedroom apartments and townhomes in West Bloomfield, MI.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1133 E Lake Dr
1133 East Lake Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Time for summer on the lake. This recently renovated, lakefront house combines the best of all worlds. Perfect location for work and play with excellent schools. Ideally located in the heart of key arteries: 696, 275, M5, 96.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6801 BROOKESHIRE Drive
6801 Brookshire Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2404 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED SPRAWLING RANCH IN POPULAR MAPLE RUN ESTATES, CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM, DOORWALLS OUT TO 2 GENEROUS TIERED CEDAR DECKS FROM DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN, SPACIOUS AND NEUTRAL ENTERTAINERS KITCHEN WITH
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
438 OLD PINE Way
438 Old Pine Way, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1639 sqft
Beautiful and bright 2 Story, 3 bedroom Condo Unit in desirable East Bay Village! The Condo features 3 big bedrooms, a huge walk-in closet in the upstairs bedroom, a covered balcony off the living room. Vaulted Ceilings, first floor Laundry Room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
41561 CORNELL Drive
41561 Cornell Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1160 sqft
Gorgeous three bedroom detached condo nestled in golf community. 2 Car attached garage. Lovely hardwood flooring throughout first floor. Gas fireplace. Bright clean kitchen with ample cabinets, neutral counters and all appliances included.
Results within 5 miles of Commerce
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
12 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6639 Red Cedar Ln
6639 Red Cedar Lane, Oakland County, MI
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER. You can do a Rent to Own or Purchase on this beautiful property. Enjoy this 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bath condo that sits across the lake.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
508 W Huron St
508 West Huron Street, Milford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
Huron River Front Home on a beautiful picturesque lot. Completeley updated from top to bottom including kitchen, baths, carpet and paint. walk to town or jump in your canoe and paddle to the park.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4533 Bantry Dr
4533 Bantry Drive, Oakland County, MI
DON'T LET LESS THAN PERFECT CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! ?????? This is a 4 bedroom 2 1/2 home with 2,240 Sqaure Feet in a Quite neighborhood.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd
5039 Elizabeth Lake Road, Waterford, MI
**FULL RENT IS $2850; however, tenant receives a $20 rent discount IF payment is made through Cloud application AND an additional $30 rent discount if paid ON or BEFORE due date making rent payment $2800** Right on Crescent Lake with full water
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6765 LANGTOFT Street
6765 Langtoft Avenue, Oakland County, MI
Stunning 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath on the only free flowing canal on private 325 acre Upper Straits Lake. Only one house away from the main lake. Dock space for 1 boat. Conveniently located, over 4000 sq. ft. of finished living space.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
26304 FIELDSTONE Drive
26304 Fielstone Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2332 sqft
Desirable end unit on private wooded lot. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom condo in beautiful Island lake. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen with granite counter top. Master suite includes a private sitting area.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
24248 Woodham Road
24248 Woodham Road, Novi, MI
Avaiblable Aug 1st, please contact Amy Chen @7342337517. Spacious 4BR 2.5Bath Colonial. . Family Room w/cathedral ceiling. Private Study Room. Hardwood Flooring to hallway, kitchen and eating area. Gas fireplace in Family Room.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
43061 EMERSON Way
43061 Emerson Way, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2253 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM NOVI HOME. VAULTED CEILING. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN & DINING ROOM. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREAS AND EASY ACCESS TO ALL FREEWAYS. RENT INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE AND GARBAGE REMOVAL.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
319 Hickory Street
319 Hickory Street, Milford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
Call the Village of Milford home with this incredible rental opportunity! Located in the heart of downtown Milford, this historic home is full of character and charm.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
44692 MANSFIELD Drive
44692 Mansfield Drive, Novi, MI
BEAUTIFUL NOVI COLONIAL IN DESIRABLE JAMESTOWNE GREENE SUBDIVISION. THIS 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR WITH CARPET IN THE FAMILY ROOM.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5584 S PICCADILLY
5584 South Piccadilly Circle, Oakland County, MI
Charming colonial 4 bed spacious house situated on an over-sized lot with lots of recent upgrades. Close to West Bloomfield Schools and Shopping Areas. Formal dining with formal living room and spacious family room.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1420 DUNDEE Drive
1420 Dundee Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
WONDERFUL RANCH HOME WITH FLORIDA ROOM, COVERED REAR PORCH, PETS ALLOWED (MUST BE INDIVIDUALLY APPROVED BY LANDLORD ON CASE BASIS) HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS, ATTACHED GARAGE & BASEMENT. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT PLUS 1ST MONTHS RENT.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
28932 FARMINGTON Road
28932 Farmington Road, Farmington Hills, MI
SPACIOUS RANCH IN A GREAT LOCATION WITH LARGE LIVING AND DINING AREAS. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH EAT IN AREA. NICELY FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH A FAMILY ROOM THAT FEATURES A BRICK FIREPLACE AND DOOR WALL THAT LEADS TO THE PRIVATE BACKYARD.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
38438 LYNWOOD Court
38438 Lynwood Court, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1447 sqft
End unit on cul-de-sac this home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Hunter Douglas blinds t/o. Ceramic tile in all baths. 42 inch cabinets in kitchen, master bedroom has wic. Close to F.H Golf Course. Freshly painted and new carpet, finished basement.
