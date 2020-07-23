Apartment List
/
MI
/
center line
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:35 AM

188 Apartments for rent in Center Line, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Center Line renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Center Line
7250 Helen
7250 Helen Street, Center Line, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
NO SEC 8. No Pets. Beautiful, Updated Brick Ranch 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Car Garage, Central Air with all Appliances (Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dyer).

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Center Line
8306 STATE Park
8306 State Park Street, Center Line, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1034 sqft
VERY NICE, CLEAN & UPDATED 3 BED 1.5 BATH BRICK RANCH HOME. SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN W/NEWER CABINETS, FLOORING, STAINLESS APPLIANCES. GOOD SIZED LIVING ROOM HAS PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS ARE REFINISHED IN DARK WALNUT.
Results within 1 mile of Center Line

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
26820 Grobbel Ave
26820 Grobbel Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
996 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Warren brick ranch located between Ryan & Mound on 11 Mile Rd. Warren Consolidated School district. 3 bedrooms, one bath and basement.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 03:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
26806 Richard Dr
26806 Richard Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
977 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 MBR: 12 x 10 BR2: 11 x 10 BR3: 10 x 10 Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch. Updated kitchen & bathroom. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Partially finished basement with 1/2 bathroom.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
23724 Mac Arthur Blvd
23724 Mac Arthur Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
847 sqft
Available 07/30/20 This 2 Bedroom Ranch is minutes away from groceries, restaurants, shopping and is only a 10 minute walk away from Jaycee Park! The updated kitchen has newer cherrywood cabinets, newer faux granite countertops, ceramic floors, and

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
11067 Hupp Ave
11067 Hupp Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Nice Remodeled Bugalow Home.Detached Garage.Stove and fridge Included.Covered Front porch.Laundry room.Hardwood Floors,Updated Kitchen.Must see.No pets Please. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5976981)

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
27602 Evelyn Ave
27602 Evelyn Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH PRIVATE ENTRY TOWNHOUSE FOR LEASE! - YOU'VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING THIS NICE.
Results within 5 miles of Center Line
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
345 East Jarvis Avenue
345 East Jarvis Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1089 sqft
3 bedroom bungalow, hardwood floors, bay window in front, and appliances included. 1 Bedroom has Hardwood Floors, other 2 bedrooms have Carpeting This wonderful home has a fenced yard with 1 car garage. Close to shopping, I-75 and I-696.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Pershing
20237 Godard
20237 Goddard Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
1096 sqft
Available 09/16/20 Goddard3 - Property Id: 324146 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/20237-godard-detroit-mi/324146 Property Id 324146 (RLNE5978466)

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
21060 Helle Ave
21060 Helle Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
Three bedroom ranch home available for rent! Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Off street parking with a large driveway and a 1.5 car garage. Available for immediate move in!!! $30 application fee for all applicants over the age of 18.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pershing
19657 Caldwell
19657 Caldwell Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
845 sqft
CUTE AND QUAINT 3 BEDROOM EAST DETROIT - NOW AVAILABLE: 3 bedroom bungalow awaiting the perfect tenants. Freshly painted gray walls with white trimming throughout home. Front kitchen nook with bay windows.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Osborn
19417 Strasburg St
19417 Strasburg Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
Big house! Brick 3 beds Full basement Fresh Paint Refinished hardwood floors Two car detached garage New tile in kitchen The backyard was dug up in 2020 no backups Many new windows Applicant must earn 3x rent and or have sufficient rental

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
34051 Viceroy
34051 Viceroy Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1560 sqft
Beautiful Tri Level Brick Home in Sterling Heights - Clean, ready to move in 3 bedroom, 2 bath, brick home conveniently located in popular Sterling Heights neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
7035 Yacht Ave
7035 Yacht Avenue, Warren, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
4 bedroom 2-story house - 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 story, mix of hardwood floors, Allure flooring and carpet, big kitchen and separate laundry room, huge yard waiting for all the fun times to be had.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Burbank
16083 Manning St
16083 Manning Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home. Beautiful hardwood floors. Fenced in backyard, new roof. 1 month security deposit, $250 non refundable cleaning fee and first month rent. Accept section 8 Accepts Section 8.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
23044 Harding Ave
23044 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*UPDATED HAZEL PARK 3 BEDROOM* - Fully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Bungalow in the Heart of Hazel Park! Newly Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Freshly Painted throughout, Updated Kitchen w/ Laminate Flooring & Much More! Close to expressways, shopping and

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
31516 Gloede Dr
31516 Gloede Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Occupancy 06/10/2018. Three bedroom, two bathroom ranch with finished basement, two car detached garage. Hardwood flooring upstairs. Open concept ranch with updated main bathroom, lots of storage space. Great Location! This one wont last long.

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
26130 Fairfield
26130 Fairfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
PRIME AREA OF WARREN ~ FULLY UPDATED SOLID BRICK RANCH ~ 3 BED, 1.1 BATH, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FINISHED BASEMENT ~ COVERED PORCH ~ - Check out this FULLY RENOVATED Solid Brick Ranch in the HEART OF WARREN.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Pershing
18820 Fenelon St
18820 Fenelon Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
672 sqft
"Move-in Special: A Fridge and Gas Stove will be installed upon Lease Signing if you sign for a 2 year Lease.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Osborn
19785 Rowe St
19785 Rowe Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
1164 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL - "1/2 off your 2nd month's rent and then 1/2 off your 4th month's rent if you paid your first 3 months on time.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Osborn
19192 Strasburg St
19192 Strasburg Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1408 sqft
"NOTE: Few touch-up repairs on the Garage are almost done!" "This House Accepts Section 8 voucher!" This 3/1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Burbank
12709 Kelly Rd
12709 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
720 sqft
Dear Potential Tenant: Please read the following instructions that we have implemented that will allow for showing of properties during the Covid-19 Pandemic The State of Michigan has implemented a Stay at Home order that has forced many of us to
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Center Line, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Center Line renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Center Line Apartments with Balconies

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MI
Madison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MILivonia, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MIAllen Park, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MIMount Clemens, MILincoln Park, MI
Hazel Park, MIRiverview, MITaylor, MIEastpointe, MIDearborn Heights, MIFlat Rock, MISt. Clair Shores, MIBurton, MIWalled Lake, MISouth Monroe, MIWayne, MIWyandotte, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Dearborn