Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:30 PM

198 Apartments for rent in Berkley, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Berkley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...

Berkley

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Berkley
1 Unit Available
4228 Tyler Ave
4228 Tyler Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Great three bedroom bungalow located within walking distance to downtown Berkley and right next to Beaumont Hospital! Coved ceilings, arched doorways and glowing hardwood floors throughout! Spacious eat-in updated kitchen (all appliances included)

Berkley

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Berkley
1 Unit Available
1079 LARKMOOR Boulevard
1079 Larkmoor Boulevard, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1152 sqft
GREAT RENTAL OPTION ON A WONDERFUL BOULEVARD STREET IN BERKLEY. 3 BEDROOM COLONIAL HOME IS IN NICE CONDITION WITH AN UPDATED KITCHEN AND A RENOVATED MAIN BATH. LARGE FRONT LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FIREPLACE.

Berkley

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Berkley
1 Unit Available
3446 Thomas Avenue
3446 Thomas Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1063 sqft
Beautifully updated home and very clean three bedroom Berkley bungalow. Sunny eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. The second floor master bedroom has two closets, newer carpeting, and a sitting/office area are the top of the stairs.

Berkley

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Berkley
1 Unit Available
3560 ELLWOOD Avenue
3560 Ellwood Avenue, Berkley, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Very charming and freshly painted home in a great central location close to Beaumont Hospital and downtown Berkley. Updated and well-maintained with hardwood floors and all appliances included.
Results within 1 mile of Berkley
Verified

Royal Oak

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
Royal Oak
3 Units Available
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.

Royal Oak

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2906 W 13 Mile Road
2906 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
688 sqft
Entry level condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, all appliances. Hardwood floors throughout this two bedroom condo. Great location in Royal Oak right by Beaumont Hospital and lots for restaurants and shopping.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
17252 Sunnybrook
17252 Sunnybrook Drive, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1196 sqft
This 3 bedroom ranch is located on a dead end street & offers a secluded, private yard w/patio & shed. Absolutely MOVE IN Condition. Beautifullyrefinished hardwood floors, updated ceramic bath, white kitchen w/Euro cabinets.

Royal Oak

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
508 Center Street
508 S Center St, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1000 sqft
Downtown Royal Oak! Move right into this Large (1) Bedroom CITY LOFT. High Ceilings/Wood Floors/Modern Open Kitchen. Open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Great natural light including skylight.

Royal Oak

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
414 CATALPA Drive
414 Catalpa Drive, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1018 sqft
Spacious lower level flat w/ FIREPLACE & hardwood floor in prime Royal Oak location! Very well maintained unit w/ a great layout features two large bedrooms, kitchen w/ stove, refrigerator & DISHWASHER.

Royal Oak

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
301 PARK Avenue
301 Park Ave, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1000 sqft
THIS MODERN BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM APT (1 STORY UP) IS ONE BLOCK FROM DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK, 10 MINUTE DRIVE TO DETROIT. NEWLY UPDATED WHICH INCLUDE ...

Royal Oak

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
523 S PLEASANT Street
523 South Pleasant Street, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1032 sqft
Beautiful, two flat duplex close to downtown Royal Oak. Quaint old world charm surrounds you in this spacious unit. This apartment has hardwood floors, ceramic bath and a balcony off the back.

Royal Oak

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
3329 Ravena Avenue
3329 Ravena Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Premium Rental near Beaumont! Hardwood floors throughout most of main level - living room, dining room, and bedrooms. Kitchen has new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Berkley
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Madison Heights
6 Units Available
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Downtown Troy
39 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Royal Oak

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
Royal Oak
31 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,070
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,165
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1181 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

Royal Oak

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Royal Oak
5 Units Available
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
844 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.

Royal Oak

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4503 Sedgemoor Avenue
4503 Sedgemoor Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1050 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Premium Vanderhoef Properties Rental! Be the first to live in this brand new remodel, everything has been updated. New kitchen with espresso cabinets, grand pearla granite counters, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palmer Park
1 Unit Available
2809 W 8 Mile Rd
2809 8 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1727 sqft
Ferndale Shoppers this is a better deal, come take a look and be delighted. Experience all the benefits of Ferndale while living in a nicer place at a better price.

Evergreen

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Evergreen
1 Unit Available
18523 Plainview Ave
18523 Plainview Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Completely remodeled cute home, true QUALITY & PRICE! - Completed rehab property on Plainview St, Combine living & Dinning, Brand new kitchen , new carpet in bedrooms, wood floor in living area & vinyl floors in baths & kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
21550 Duns Scotus St.
21550 Duns Scotus Street, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1284 sqft
Remodeled 3 bed/1.

Bagley

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bagley
1 Unit Available
18226 Griggs St
18226 Griggs Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Excellent home for a nice family - Property Id: 209726 Brick three bedroom, fire place accenting the living room, hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted. separate shower and bath. ready to move in. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Palmer Park
1 Unit Available
19035 Parkside St
19035 Parkside Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2300 sqft
Sprawling brick colonial home located just South of Seven Mile Road and East of Livernois.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Berkley, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Berkley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

