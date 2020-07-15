Apartment List
ME
kittery
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Kittery, ME with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Commercial Street
9 Commercial Street, Kittery, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1647 sqft
Two great communities at your doorstep! Walk to all things Kittery and Portsmouth. This spacious duplex is a rare find. Three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, washer/dryer. Separate kitchen, dining and living room on the first floor.

Last updated December 19 at 09:47 AM
1 Unit Available
66 Rogers
66 Rogers Road, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
700 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, are two words that describe this charming duplex townhouse complete with farmers porch with room for your rocking chairs.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
116 Whipple Road
116 Whipple Road, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
950 sqft
Kittery ~ Whipple Road, two bedroom apartment (1/2 of the home). You will feel like you are on vacation year round living at the location for this truly unique property. Enjoy grilling by the river from your quiet patio and yard.
Results within 1 mile of Kittery

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
121 Bow St. Unit A2
121 Bow Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1254 sqft
121 Bow St.
Results within 5 miles of Kittery

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
142 Cabot Street
142 Cabot St, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1258 sqft
Location, location, location! Just a few blocks to downtown and a pleasant walk to Portsmouth's West End, this condo is perfectly situated! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features hardwood floors, an open floor plan & beautiful exposed beams.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Willow Lane
3 Willow Lane, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2638 sqft
WINTER RENTAL Available Sept. 19 through May 31 2021. Spend your winter season at this furnished classic beach house. Three bedrooms, (2 Q, 1F) 1 full bath. Beautiful wrap around porch for your morning coffee, easy walk to Wallis Sands Beach.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Pioneer Point
9 Pioneer Road, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2625 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED CONDO: Great views of Eastman Lake! Stay in this very clean unit on Eastman Lake and enjoy being close to South Cove, close and convenient to exit 13, and right on the lake! The condo features 3 bedrooms with a bedroom on the

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
659 DENNETT Street
659 Dennett Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2279 sqft
Are you looking for a unique, upscale rental in Portsmouth? Having a hard time finding something with enough space and 2-car parking? This +2500sqft, 2Bed/2Bath unit features an open concept floor plan with a separate Office/3rd Bedroom and a

Last updated March 5 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
54 Lovell Street
54 Lovell St, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1560 sqft
Unfurnished executive rental available to move in by the holidays! Be the first to live in this beautiful craftsman style townhouse located in Portsmouth's desirable West End! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, open concept home is tucked away on a private

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
83 Sheffield Road
83 Sheffield Road, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1132 sqft
Mid-Century modern ranch style home located in desirable Portsmouth neighborhood. Single family home, no sharing walls or a yard. True 1 level living with washer & dryer located on the same level.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1714 State Rd
1714 State Road, South Eliot, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Beds 1.5 Bath - House - Property Id: 317805 3 bed/1.5 ba home sits on 2+ acres & has been recently updated with first floor laundry - new washer and dryer included.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
20 Columbia Street
20 Columbia St, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1239 sqft
Stylish and inviting, come and enjoy the growing momentum of Portsmouth's West End. This beautiful and well cared for condo has so much to offer. The second floor opens into a warm combination of modern kitchen, dining and living space.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1304 Ocean Boulevard
1304 Ocean Boulevard, Rockingham County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2500 sqft
Direct access to the sand! Enjoy the off season at this beachfront home on Pirates Cove Beach. Open and spacious living area includes a huge living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, large dining area for up to 10 people with direct access to patio.
Results within 10 miles of Kittery

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
42-44 Riverside Lane
42-44 Riverside Drive, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1352 sqft
Almost new 2 bedroom duplex for rental as of August 1, 2020. Quiet, private location close to Portsmouth and major roadways. Peaceful river views from the back of the house. Relax on the back deck or stone patio.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Myrica Avenue
10 Myrica Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1345 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31. Jenness Beach! Luxurious two bedroom one bath, one level unit in a well located two unit luxury building with just one block from the ocean, beach, general store and Carriage House Restaurant.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Monroe Street
1 Monroe Street, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1462 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom updated New Englander conveniently located on a dead end street.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
13 Back River Road
13 15 Back River Rd, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Highland Terrace Condominiums. Open concept living with carpet & tile floors, breakfast bar, ample closets, a/c unit & sliders to back yard. Includes heat, water & sewer, plowing, dumpster/trash & lawn care.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
62 Tideview Dr.
62 Tideview Dr, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
62 Tideview Dr. Available 08/01/20 South Dover Townhouse with Garage, Laundry, Patio - South Dover Townhouse in Tideview Estates. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Kittery, ME

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kittery renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

