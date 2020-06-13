/
/
brunswick station
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
1 Apartments for rent in Brunswick Station, ME📍
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 19 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
Shipyard
62 Forrestal Drive, Brunswick Station, ME
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1849 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brunswick Landing Venture manages a variety of top-notch living facilities, real estate rentals and housing for rent in Brunswick and Topsham, Maine.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Brunswick Station rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,850.
Some of the colleges located in the Brunswick Station area include University of Southern Maine, and Bowdoin College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brunswick Station from include Portland, South Portland, Brunswick, Scarborough, and Old Orchard Beach.