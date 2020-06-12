/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
112 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Savage, MD
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
Savage - Guilford
3 Units Available
Gateway Village Apartments
9978 Guilford Rd, Savage, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
973 sqft
Commute to Baltimore or D.C. with easy access to I-95. Some of these one- and two-bedroom units have dens; all have walk-in closets, breakfast bars and washer/dryer. Walking trails, playground and picnic area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
Savage - Guilford
6 Units Available
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1010 sqft
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Savage - Guilford
1 Unit Available
8869 Willowwood Way
8869 Willowwood Way, Savage, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1088 sqft
8869 Willowwood Way Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome in Jessup! - Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Jessup! First floor has laminate hardwood floors throughout the living/dining room combo.
Results within 1 mile of Savage
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
North Laurel
6 Units Available
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1165 sqft
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Last updated May 8 at 05:14pm
Savage - Guilford
9 Units Available
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
Eco-conscious living in Monarch Mills, close to Fort Meade and I-95. Garden-style apartments feature fitted kitchens, Energy Star appliances, fireplaces, and luxury wood flooring. Resort-style pool, volleyball court, putting green, and fitness center on-site.
Results within 5 miles of Savage
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1041 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
Laurel Lakes
8 Units Available
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
7 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1211 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Columbia
19 Units Available
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1115 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
34 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1271 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Oakland Mills
32 Units Available
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Kings Contrivance
17 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
934 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Downtown Columbia
13 Units Available
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
1054 sqft
Located across the street from the Mall in Columbia. Residence offers seven different floor plans, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments. Some units have lofts and nine-foot ceilings. All include air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
28 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Downtown Columbia
163 Units Available
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Juniper in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
35 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1351 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1291 sqft
Apartments in this elevator-access building boast chef-inspired kitchens, plank flooring and walk-in closets. In Laurel's Russett neighborhood between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with easy access to I-95 and I-295.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Wilde Lake
34 Units Available
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
28 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1194 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Kings Contrivance
11 Units Available
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1040 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
7 Units Available
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,976
1107 sqft
The beautiful and secluded community offers residents a tennis court, hot tub, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments equipped with fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Route 100 also provides easy access to just about everything.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
28 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1230 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Maryland City
78 Units Available
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
53 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
