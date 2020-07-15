/
2 bedroom apartments
40 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marlton, MD
Last updated July 15
Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd, Marlton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
995 sqft
Close to Largo Town Center and metro line for convenient access. Homes feature spacious walk-in closets, open kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents get access to swimming pool with sundeck, private clubhouse and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Marlton
Last updated April 4
11781 DULEY STATION ROAD
11781 Duley Station Road, Croom, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1032 sqft
Quaint Cape Code recently remodeled offers 3 levels, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, & basement with newer appliances. Detached 1 car garage. Good credit a must, non-smokers & no pets. Rental is house and immediate grassed area around home.
Last updated July 15
Greater Upper Marlboro
7224 Havre Turn
7224 Havre Turn, Queensland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
960 sqft
Fully updated 2 bedroom and 1 bath Rancher style single family home in Upper Marlboro! Step in to be greeted by a spacious living room and separate dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Marlton
Last updated July 15
Greater Upper Marlboro
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
971 sqft
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.
Last updated July 15
Greater Upper Marlboro
4504 LORD LOUDOUN COURT
4504 Lord Loudoun Court, Marlboro Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
931 sqft
Freshly painted with laminate floor two bedroom with two full bathroom, fire place in the living room and a balcony
Last updated July 15
6306 JOHENSU DRIVE
6306 Johensu Drive, Melwood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3054 sqft
2 Bedrooms in a beautifully renovated basement. New appliances and all utilities included. Walkout, relax, and enjoy nature on the patio. This one is a real jewel. Don't miss it. Available immediately. Background and credit check required.
Last updated July 15
Greater Upper Marlboro
13900 FARNSWORTH LANE
13900 Farnsworth Lane, Marlboro Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
915 sqft
The condominium that you have been searching for has just hit the market and is ready for its new owners. Conveniently located near the heart of Upper Marlboro, this cozy condo is perfectly situated in the Villages of Marlborough.
Last updated July 15
Greater Upper Marlboro
14282 HAMPSHIRE HALL COURT
14282 Hampshire Hall Court, Marlboro Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
THE VILLAGES OF MARLBOROUGH - Nice 2-level condo located in Hampshire Hall section features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, walk-in closets, fireplace, single car garage, walk-out balcony off of dining/living room, walk-out porch from Owner's
Last updated July 15
Greater Upper Marlboro
13903 FAREHAM LANE
13903 Fareham Lane, Marlboro Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1012 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RENTAL HOME! Villages of Marlbourough; A lovely 2 bedroom, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Marlton
Last updated July 15
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1205 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Last updated July 15
Suitland-Silver Hill
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1031 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Last updated July 15
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
990 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Last updated July 15
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Last updated July 15
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Last updated July 15
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1100 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15
Suitland-Silver Hill
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Last updated July 15
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
880 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
Last updated July 15
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Last updated July 15
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1308 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Last updated July 15
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd, Walker Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
850 sqft
We know what you want in a home. We Have It! A Well-Maintained Apartment With Lots Of Room.
Last updated July 15
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Last updated July 15
Suitland-Silver Hill
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
860 sqft
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Last updated July 15
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1190 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Last updated July 15
Suitland-Silver Hill
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
758 sqft
Spacious apartments designed to receive ample sunlight during the day. Located close to I-495 and Pennsylvania Avenue for and easy commute, it is also just a couple of blocks away from Suitland Metro Station.
