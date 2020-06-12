/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
26 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Marlboro Village, MD
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Greater Upper Marlboro
9 Units Available
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
971 sqft
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.
Results within 5 miles of Marlboro Village
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
9 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1100 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9700 Lake Pointe Court
9700 Lake Pointe Court, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1071 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Condo in Great Location - Property Id: 297496 Controlled access 2 bedroom 2 bathroom first floor condo with walk out patio, wood burning fireplace and assigned parking space with guest passes in Largo, MD.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10131 PRINCE PLACE
10131 Prince Place, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1082 sqft
Space & closets galore in this 2 bedroom 2 bath freshly painted top floor unit; Breakfast bar & wine cabinet in cozy kitchen; Full bath in bedroom; Balcony overlooking a tree line setting. 1 reserve parking space.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10250 PRINCE PLACE
10250 Prince Place, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1072 sqft
Move-in ready, freshly painted 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo near shopping, Metrobus route and Prince George's Community College. Features new laminate flooring in living and dining rooms and new carpet in bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1262 PATRIOT LANE
1262 Patriot Lane, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1160 sqft
Vacant and available for showings! All floors, carpet and ceramic tile in bathrooms have been recently steam cleaned to eliminate COVID-19 concerns.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
11781 DULEY STATION ROAD
11781 Duley Station Road, Croom, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1032 sqft
Quaint Cape Code recently remodeled offers 3 levels, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, & basement with newer appliances. Detached 1 car garage. Good credit a must, non-smokers & no pets. Rental is house and immediate grassed area around home.
Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
12320 OPEN VIEW LANE
12320 Open View Lane, Kettering, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
Luxury rental. Very modern. Great community. Garage, fresh paint, 2 level new hardwood floor. granite counter tops. fireplace, washer-dryer, balcony off each bedroom. Cathedral ceilings in foyer and living room.
Results within 10 miles of Marlboro Village
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
9 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
967 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
22 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
131 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
20 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1190 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
988 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
957 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
1308 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
7 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
2504 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE
2504 Kent Village Drive, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
512 sqft
***No Showings Until 1st Week of July***Beautiful two bedroom/two bathroom townhouse for rent! Laminate flooring on the main level, freshly painted! One bedroom and full bath on the main level. Master bedroom with full bath on the upper level.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
4703 OLD SOPER ROAD
4703 Old Soper Road, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1157 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom open concept condo. Gourmet kitchen with large island, perfect for entertaining. Also included is 2 assigned parking spaces inside parking garage.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2630 NEMO COURT
2630 Nemo Court, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1120 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath town home for rent !!! Home features an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances with cermanic flooring. Carpet covers the entire upstairs where there are 2 nice size bedrooms and closet spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
15606 EVERGLADE LANE
15606 Everglade Lane, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1060 sqft
NOTICE: In an effort to enhance social distancing protocols, we ask that you please view the virtual interactive tour online before scheduling a showing appointment.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3827 EAVES LN #148
3827 Eaves Lane, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! SHOW VERY WELL!! REALLY A MUST SEE!! WELL KEPT, BEAUTIFUL 2 MASTER BEDROOMS 2 MASTER BATHROOMS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FIRE PLACE, GARAGE, 1ST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM/BATH, LOFT, WASHER & DRYER, SWIMMING POOL,CLOSE TO
