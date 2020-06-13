/
3 bedroom apartments
132 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ilchester, MD
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5834 Blue Sky
5834 Blue Sky, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2298 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 22,2020.3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Elkridge townhouse. Nice, open kitchen with island and pantry. Beautiful hardwood floors. Fenced back yard. Garage. No pets, no smoking.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5408 Simpkins Ct
5408 Simkins Court, Ilchester, MD
AVAILABLE June 23, 2020. Stunning Centre Hall Colonial beautifully decorated.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7717 HEATHERSIDE LANE
7717 Heatherside Lane, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1940 sqft
Spacious one car garage townhome in Woodland Village. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Back to wooded lot and walk out basement with patio and deck. Separate dining room and family room with wood burning fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8371 MONTGOMERY RUN ROAD
8371 Montgomery Run Road, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1083 sqft
Perfect move-in condition 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, mid-level condo in sought after Ellicott City! Recently replaced carpeting, and custom paint decor! Family room w/slider to deck! Updated light fixtures and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4919 WINDPOWER WAY
4919 Windpower Way, Ilchester, MD
Incredible opportunity to rent this beautiful home in Locust Chapel. This fully loaded home features hardwood floors on the main level for the Formal Living room and Dining rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5838 SHADY OAK LANE
5838 Shady Oak Lane, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
Nice, Sunny & Bright End-unit 3 Bedroom 2 full Bathroom, 1 Half Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Town Home in convenient Shady Oaks~3 Finished Levels with Builder upgrades~9+ft ceilings~Ceramic & Hardwood Flooring on the Main Level~Kitchen with Granite
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5914 CHARLES CROSSING
5914 Charles Crossing, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5914 CHARLES CROSSING in Ilchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,938
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Long Reach
6 Units Available
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1250 sqft
This stunning community sits in a tree-lined street area near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and lighted tennis court. Updated interiors feature lots of functional space and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
7 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1468 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Long Reach
4 Units Available
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1196 sqft
Close to Rouse Parkway. Patio or balcony overlooking a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Units include all appliances, granite countertops and laundry facilities. Community amenities include a playground, volleyball court, BBQ area and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7910 PETTIGREW STREET
7910 Pettigrew Street, Elkridge, MD
Spectacular townhouse ready for a tenant to call it home. Built in 2014 and still in amazing condition. Hardwood floors throughout the entry level and second floor. Entry level has a bedroom/den, a full bath, and a 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Long Reach
1 Unit Available
6134 Quiet Times
6134 Quiet Times, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1724 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 10,2020. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8857 Goose Landing Cir
8857 Goose Landing Circle, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1788 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22, 2020. 3 level middle of group town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths! Spacious eat in kitchen with island and walk out to deck. Living room with bay window and fireplace in the family room with patio walk out.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Long Reach
1 Unit Available
8426 Each Leaf Ct
8426 Each Leaf Court, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1871 sqft
Available June 22,2020.End of Group town home in Kendall Ridge with finished walkout basement, eat-in kitchen, all appliances, family room, living room, dining room, utility room, assigned parking, blinds, deck. No smoking. Will consider your pet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Long Reach
1 Unit Available
8607 MEADOWSWEET CT
8607 Meadowsweet Ct, Columbia, MD
***Short term rental. Lease is to be for 6 months only starting 7/1/2020. Showings to begin on 6/11/2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7916 QUIDDITCH LN
7916 Quidditch Lane, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Available June first.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7778 DAGNY WAY
7778 Dagny Way, Elkridge, MD
1 year old 3 level Brick front town home with 4 bedrooms,3 full bath & 1 half bath,1-car garage,2350 sq.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Long Reach
1 Unit Available
8864 SPIRAL CUT #AT4
8864 Spiral Cut, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
AVAILABLE 4/1/2020. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse in Columbia. Living room, dining room, washer dryer included. Convenient to shopping and commuter routes. No pets. No smoking.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Long Reach
1 Unit Available
6405 Saddle Dr
6405 Saddle Drive, Columbia, MD
AVAILABLE APRIL,23,2020. Great single family colonial style home in Columbia with four bedrooms, three full baths, and one half bath. Wonderful finished basement with full bath and recreation room. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7039 Oak Grove Way
7039 Oak Grove Way, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2340 sqft
7039 Oak Grove Way Available 04/15/20 Elkridge, MD - End of group townhouse with 1 car garage. Enter on garage level with family room, powder room and sliding glass door out to backyard.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
17 Units Available
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1471 sqft
Close to Baltimore-Washington Pkwy for ready access to the big city. Abundant parks nearby. LEED certified community with pool, children's splash deck, fitness center, movie theater. In-unit W/D, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1035 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oakland Mills
36 Units Available
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1203 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
