2 bed 2 bath apartments
95 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Glenn Dale, MD
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD
9971 Good Luck Road, Glenn Dale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1160 sqft
Enjoy the floor to ceiling windows that allows the natural light to shine in this unique apartment, Stylish Vertical and Mini-Blinds Throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Glenn Dale
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
9 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1100 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
13 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
9 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
967 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
22 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
988 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
957 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
15 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1211 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
14 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1125 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9700 Lake Pointe Court
9700 Lake Pointe Court, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1071 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Condo in Great Location - Property Id: 297496 Controlled access 2 bedroom 2 bathroom first floor condo with walk out patio, wood burning fireplace and assigned parking space with guest passes in Largo, MD.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
2504 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE
2504 Kent Village Drive, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
512 sqft
***No Showings Until 1st Week of July***Beautiful two bedroom/two bathroom townhouse for rent! Laminate flooring on the main level, freshly painted! One bedroom and full bath on the main level. Master bedroom with full bath on the upper level.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10131 PRINCE PLACE
10131 Prince Place, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1082 sqft
Space & closets galore in this 2 bedroom 2 bath freshly painted top floor unit; Breakfast bar & wine cabinet in cozy kitchen; Full bath in bedroom; Balcony overlooking a tree line setting. 1 reserve parking space.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2630 NEMO COURT
2630 Nemo Court, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1120 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath town home for rent !!! Home features an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances with cermanic flooring. Carpet covers the entire upstairs where there are 2 nice size bedrooms and closet spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10250 PRINCE PLACE
10250 Prince Place, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1072 sqft
Move-in ready, freshly painted 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo near shopping, Metrobus route and Prince George's Community College. Features new laminate flooring in living and dining rooms and new carpet in bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
15606 EVERGLADE LANE
15606 Everglade Lane, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1060 sqft
NOTICE: In an effort to enhance social distancing protocols, we ask that you please view the virtual interactive tour online before scheduling a showing appointment.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3827 EAVES LN #148
3827 Eaves Lane, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! SHOW VERY WELL!! REALLY A MUST SEE!! WELL KEPT, BEAUTIFUL 2 MASTER BEDROOMS 2 MASTER BATHROOMS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FIRE PLACE, GARAGE, 1ST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM/BATH, LOFT, WASHER & DRYER, SWIMMING POOL,CLOSE TO
Results within 10 miles of Glenn Dale
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
15 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Odenton
20 Units Available
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
967 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Odenton
14 Units Available
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
1157 sqft
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1041 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
Laurel Lakes
8 Units Available
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
