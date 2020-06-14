Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:30 PM

214 Apartments for rent in Accokeek, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Accokeek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15504 John Dailey Road
15504 John Dailey Road, Accokeek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3500 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Accokeek.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
15602 BEALLE HILL ROAD
15602 Bealle Hill Road, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1872 sqft
Beautifully maintained home! This home boosts of 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a half bath on the main level! Florida room! Hardwood floors! Fireplace in family room! Upgraded gourmet kitchen! Separate dining room! Kitchen eating area! Spacious

1 of 56

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
18003 BARNEY DRIVE
18003 Barney Drive, Accokeek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2808 sqft
CAN YOU SAY SPOTLESS?? MOVE IN READY COLONIAL 4BDRM &2FULL BATH&2HALF BATH*READY NOW FOR MOVE IN NOW*BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE*OFF THE
Results within 1 mile of Accokeek

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE
2080 Tanglewood Drive, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome. Wood floors throughout main level. Fenced back yard with storage closet. Virtual tour available https://youtu.be/J4zPp5Hebj0
Results within 5 miles of Accokeek
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
22 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,651
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,342
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Mount Vernon
14 Units Available
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,723
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
St. Charles
22 Units Available
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,578
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Center Pointe
2482 Lake Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,509
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1004 sqft
Welcome to Center Pointe Apartments Center Pointe Apartments in an affordable luxury apartment community that is centrally located in Waldorf off US Route 301/Crain Highway.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8230 Jepson Pl
8230 Jepson Place, Fairfax County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2696 sqft
8230 Jepson Pl Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Split Foyer Single Family Home in Alexandria - Renters Warehouse are proud to present this single family home with lots of room! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with finished walkout basement! Hardwood floors,

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6604 10th St #B2
6604 10th Street, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
784 sqft
Updated 2bed/1bath in Alexandria - Wonderful two bed/one bath in the peaceful Belle View neighborhood of Alexandria.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Fort Hunt
1 Unit Available
8524 DOTER DRIVE
8524 Doter Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2156 sqft
****** JUST LISTED IN WAYNEWOOD!. ****** IMPORTANT: 2-Year Minimum Lease Required/3-Year Maximum. Available for Occupancy July 17, 2020. Only one very small dog considered on case-by-case basis.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE
3713 Washington Woods Drive, Mount Vernon, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3416 sqft
Amazing 3 level colonial in the Mt. Vernon area with 3 car garage, huge back yard, and inlaw suite. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout the main level.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3806 Tarrington Place
3806 Tarrington Place, Bensville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3000 sqft
This stately 2-level home is over 3000 square feet with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The upper-level has 3 bedrooms with plenty of closet and storage space.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
11682 DORAL COURT
11682 Doral Court, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2304 sqft
Beautiful colonial move in ready! Don't miss touring this amazing home that has been recently remolded, and yes a new roof. This home has gleaming hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
400 SWAN CREEK ROAD
400 Swan Creek Road, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1450 sqft
Great property in a great location for rent in sought after golf course community near the National Harbor, Tanger Outlets, and Top Golf.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
7026 QUANDER ROAD
7026 Quander Road, Groveton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1917 sqft
THIS HOME IS STUNNING! Popular Bucknell Manor community. .Amazing open floor plan. Fresh paint, charming built-ins, recessed lighting, gleaming hardwood floors, and oversized windows create luxurious natural lighting.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8405 BOUND BROOK LANE
8405 Bound Brook Lane, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2065 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level colonial with a carport and stunning kitchen addition that creates a charming breakfast room overlooking the scenic backyard. Screened back porch off the addition. Beautiful hardwood floors and spacious rooms.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8318 ORANGE COURT
8318 Orange Court, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2570 sqft
Beautiful colonial with three finished levels and large carport in historic Mt. Vernon with lovely screened in porch off family room. Fireplace in living room. Newer kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, deck off porch, large corner lot.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
6609 10TH STREET A-1
6609 10th St, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Wood floors refinished in 2019! New Refrigerator in 2019! New kitchen photos coming! Fabulous 2BR in Belle View. Renovated kitchen with Maple cabinets, GRANITE counters, new stainless refrigerator.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8800 MCNAIR DRIVE
8800 Mc Nair Drive, Mount Vernon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1653 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RAMBLER REMODELED IN 2018 ON A HUGE CORNER LOT.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
11310 GUNPOWDER DRIVE
11310 Gunpowder Drive, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2050 sqft
FURNISHED BASEMENT 1 BEDROOM. SEPERATE ENTRANCE - KITCHENETTE - HARDWOOD FLOORS- UPDATED WITHIN THE LAST YEAR. UTILITIES INCLUDED - PLEASE CONTACT LANDLORD AUSTIN CALDWELL AT 202-424-9240 FOR QUESTIONS AND SHOWINGS.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE
11303 Golden Eagle Place, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1340 sqft
YOU'RE NEW HOME READY! VIEW the 3D Tour! - Want to just to turn the key and move in, then you'll love this - 3 Level Townhouse in Waldorf - EXTREMELY WELL maintained home features 4 bedrooms and 3.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
10501 CATALINA PL
10501 Catalina Place, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Well maintained Townhouse, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Finished Basement, Hardwood Floors and W/W Carpet. Large Deck for your entertaining. Fenced backyard. Assigned 2 parking spaces in Front of the home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE
3206 Lucille Drive, Friendly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance.
City Guide for Accokeek, MD

Accokeek is home to the Robert Ware Strauss Ecosystem Farm. Maintained by the Accokeek Foundation, the farm was created in 1991. The learning farm is certified organic and solar-powered. It was designed to address soil issues for regeneration and usage of challenging lands.

Accokeek is an area of Prince George's County in Maryland. Though it is not incorporated, it has an approximate population of 10,500 residents. Though it is urbanized, Accokeek still maintains a large rural area, mixed with residential communities. Its population grew substantially after World War II. In 1942, a roadway now known as Indian Head Highway was constructed, helping to connect Accokeek with Washington, DC. If you are a federal worker, this roadway gives you a convenient route home after a hard day at work. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Accokeek, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Accokeek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

