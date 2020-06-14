214 Apartments for rent in Accokeek, MD with hardwood floors
Accokeek is home to the Robert Ware Strauss Ecosystem Farm. Maintained by the Accokeek Foundation, the farm was created in 1991. The learning farm is certified organic and solar-powered. It was designed to address soil issues for regeneration and usage of challenging lands.
Accokeek is an area of Prince George's County in Maryland. Though it is not incorporated, it has an approximate population of 10,500 residents. Though it is urbanized, Accokeek still maintains a large rural area, mixed with residential communities. Its population grew substantially after World War II. In 1942, a roadway now known as Indian Head Highway was constructed, helping to connect Accokeek with Washington, DC. If you are a federal worker, this roadway gives you a convenient route home after a hard day at work. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Accokeek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.