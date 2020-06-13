44 Apartments for rent in Westborough, MA with balcony
1 of 25
1 of 12
1 of 27
1 of 44
1 of 11
1 of 35
1 of 23
1 of 24
1 of 34
1 of 25
1 of 33
1 of 22
1 of 13
1 of 29
1 of 36
1 of 28
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 34
1 of 24
1 of 5
1 of 44
Westborough, MA may not be the most well-known place in the country, but it still can claim fame for its contributions. It is little-known nowadays that Westborough, through its native son Eli Whitney, played a major role in the progress of industry in the young and growing United States. Whitney, a Yale grad and a talented inventor, revolutionized several important industries with his cotton gin and his interchangeable parts system of producing arms. Whitney's inventions influenced generatio...
Incorporated in the nicely alliterative year of 1717 as the 100th town in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Westborough's lucky numbers and lucky stars seem to have aligned to create an ideal small town in an excellent location. For those craving some suburban living, this location still lets you easily pop into the big city when the mood strikes. As a suburb of both Boston (30 miles) and Worcester (10 miles) and located at the junction of major routes 9, 495 and 90 (Mass. Turnpike), Westborough is an extremely convenient home base. Residents can easily get to the cities via highway or commuter rail lines. Westborough is itself home to many businesses, so you may be able to work locally. How can you turn away from this two-time selectee to "Money Magazine's" Best Places To Live list? That's right; "The Boro" has come into its own as a desirable place to live. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Westborough renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.