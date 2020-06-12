/
2 bedroom apartments
46 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westborough, MA
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
21 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
990 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
4 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1435 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
16 Units Available
Parc Westborough
346 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1104 sqft
A charming community in a suburban area. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, grill area, fire pit, game room and playground. Units feature hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
21 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Deacon Shattuck Way
108 Deacon Shattuck Way, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1184 sqft
108 Deacon Shattuck Way Available 07/15/20 ***Please Respond Directly to the Online Listing, Calls May Not Be Returned*** - Are you looking for a great community with top schools? Maybe you need an ideal commuter location? Perhaps amenities and
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
25 West Main Street - 202
25 West Main Street, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
997 sqft
Great unit. 2BR/2BA. Plank flooring throughout open living space. Cherry wood cabinets w/granite countertops, SS appliances, walking distance to Bay State Commons. Elevator building. Laundry on site. This is a handicap equipped apartment.
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
500 Union Street
500 Union Street, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Parkview on the commons condominiums .2 bedrooms, two baths located at the desirable Parkview on the Commons in the heart of downtown Westborough. The well-kept unit is located on the 3rd level and boasts lovely views of Baystate Commons.
Results within 5 miles of Westborough
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
24 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,223
1438 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
5 Units Available
Avalon Northborough
14 Avalon Dr, Northborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,247
1341 sqft
Deluxe apartments feature hardwood floor, appliances, and patio/balcony. Set on 33 woodland acres in a planned community, adjacent to local shopping and entertainment. Clubhouse, 24-hour, gym, pool. Short commute to downtown Boston.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
19 Units Available
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1074 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans with vaulted ceilings and in-home laundry. Plus, some utilities are included. 24-hour gym, pool, and indoor basketball court. Excellent location, minutes from I-495, I-90, Route 9, and public transit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
14 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
1087 sqft
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Tower Hill
5 Units Available
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1212 sqft
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
18 Units Available
Shrewsbury Commons
51 Commons Dr, Northborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
890 sqft
A sprawling community set on 40 acres of countryside with easy access to Routes 9 and 20. Lighted tennis courts, library and two beautiful swimming pools. Full, modern kitchens with updates and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Bell Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1271 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
14 Avalon Dr.
14 Avalon Drive, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1203 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
206 Deacon Shattuck Way
206 Deacon Shattuck Way, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1213 sqft
Welcome to Westborough Village ! A Toll Brothers luxury complex ! ~This first floor home ( no stairs) features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, granite kitchen counters, gas stove, hardwood foyer/kitchen, washer, dryer and refrigerator~You'll love the
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
15 Greenland Cir
15 Greenland Circle, Northborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1248 sqft
Come see this lovely bright beautiful home. Spacious two bedrooms, 1.5 bath duplex. Open floor plan has great living and entertainment space with a fireplace .
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2113 Simeon Howard
2113 Simeon Howard Way, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1209 sqft
Well-kept second floor unit at Westborough Village offers two bedrooms, each with private bath, on opposite sides of the living room for maximum privacy. Private deck facing the back side of the complex gets nice afternoon sun.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
237 South Street
237 South Street, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1877 sqft
Welcome to Maplewood Condominiums! Beautiful well maintained 2 bed, 2.5 bath sunny & bright townhome including a third floor loft & spacious finished lower level leading to your own private patio & backyard area.
Results within 10 miles of Westborough
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
West Framingham
71 Units Available
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
17 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1215 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Broadmeadow Brook
13 Units Available
Wexford Village Apartment Homes
29 Duncannon Ave, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1000 sqft
Located close to UMass Medical Center and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has large swimming pool, tennis courts, a gym and on-site laundry. Apartments feature A/C and extra storage space.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
12 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
919 sqft
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
