Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:30 PM

78 Apartments for rent in Swampscott, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Swampscott renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep,
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
2 Units Available
Vantage Pointe Apartments
100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1300 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex minutes from the beach. Community amenities include swimming pool, garden and tennis court. Walking distance from Swampscott MBTA station. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Results within 5 miles of Swampscott
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
Proctor
3 Units Available
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
West Peabody
44 Units Available
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Salem
1 Unit Available
33 Oakland Street 3
33 Oakland Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Salem w/ Private Balconies, New Hardwood - Property Id: 37361 What an opportunity to be the first to live in this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Salem.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Salem
1 Unit Available
194 Lafayette Street
194 Lafayette Street, Salem, MA
7 Bedrooms
$5,000
2716 sqft
194 Lafayette Street Available 07/01/20 Convenient Historic Home in Salem - Steps from downtown Salem and Salem University, The Coming Soon Commuter Rail Stop on Canal St and directly across from the Saltonstall School is 194 Lafayette St.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Peabody Town Center
1 Unit Available
8 Crowninshield Street 101
8 Crowninshield Street, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Well maintained condominium near downtown Peabody - Property Id: 220213 Spacious easy living at its finest open concept living/dining room condominium with FREE Internet in Peabody convenient distance from Boston, features the only unit in the

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cliftondale
1 Unit Available
17 Eaton Avenue
17 Eaton Avenue, Saugus, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2300 sqft
No allow any pets ,no smoke,tenants must remove snow in your area. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/saugus-ma?lid=12885356 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5404570)

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Downtown Salem
1 Unit Available
259 Washington
259 Washington Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
NO FEE!! AVAILABLE FOR AN IMMEDIATE OR JUNE 1ST MOVE IN. CHARMING 1 bed in downtown Salem. Hardwood floors, tile bath, galley kitchen with gas stove and dishwasher. Dining room/den, living room and bedroom. Tons of closet space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Lynn
1 Unit Available
48 Hood St.
48 Hood Street, Lynn, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1431 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom available for rent in West Lynn. Large bedrooms and big kitchen w/ brand new stove and refrigerator included. Lots of natural light, freshly painted, new and refinished hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Downtown Lynn
1 Unit Available
10 Pleasant St.
10 Pleasant Street, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
North Salem
1 Unit Available
70-92 Boston Street - 203
70-92 Boston Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1022 sqft
Amenities • Free Fitness Center • Community Room • Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park (Additional fees may apply) • Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants • Electronic Access Card Reader (FOB System) • CCTV Security System at

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
North Salem
1 Unit Available
28 Goodhue Street - 208C
28 Goodhue Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1072 sqft
Amenities • Free On-Site Storage Space • Free Fitness Center • Community Room • On-Site Parking Available • Covered Parking (Some Apartments) • Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park • Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants • Electronic

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Salem
1 Unit Available
70 Salem
70 Salem Street, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
600 sqft
PLEASE EMAIL ALL INQUIRES INCLUDING SHOWING REQUESTS TO LISTING AGENT - AVAILABLE 7/1 - Renovated apartment steps from downtown Salem.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Peabody
1 Unit Available
40 County St
40 County Street, Peabody, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Fabulous owner occupied 2 family.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
112 Lynnway
112 Lynnway, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1225 sqft
Beautiful Apt. Spacious! $2,400 Beautiful two bedroom, one bath beach community home in desirable Point of Pines, Revere. Dining room, hall, study, dining room. Hardwood floors, gumwood moulding, modern appliances, porch, yard. Close to Boston.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Austin Square
1 Unit Available
27 Dearborn
27 Dearborn Avenue, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Brand new renovations in this sunny third floor apartment. 2 sizable bedrooms, 1 bathroom, plenty of closet space and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Salem
1 Unit Available
8 Hancock St
8 Hancock Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1278 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom apartment in Salem. Bright and spacious second floor unit, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Salem
1 Unit Available
15 lynde
15 Lynde Street, Salem, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
800 sqft
*EMAIL ALL INQUIRIES AND SHOWING REQUESTS* Location & Value - Two bedroom apartment in Downtown Salem! This condo rental is located on the third floor of a 4 story building.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Indian Ridge
1 Unit Available
51 Sylvia St
51 Sylvia Street, Lynn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Located less than a mile from Flax Pond, with easy access to both Broadway and Western Ave is your new home. This spacious sunlight filled second floor apartment comes with a ton of closet space and extra storage.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
299 Nahant Rd.
299 Nahant Road, Nahant, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
500 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 10 miles of Swampscott
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
Crescent Beach
11 Units Available
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,733
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,012
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Shoreside living with 3.5 miles of beachfront. Just 10 minutes from Logan Airport, these apartments offer amenities including ocean views, bike storage, a fitness center, and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
West Revere
89 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
City Guide for Swampscott, MA

In what probably isn't a big surprise, Swampscott, MA is nicknamed "The Swamp." But the truth is that there's nothing swamp-like about this history-rich town that was once the top destination point for the East Coast's well-to-do.

Swampscott is a small town located in Essex County, Massachusetts, and is part of the Boston metropolitan area. More than 13,787 people have made their home in this residential area, a place renowned for its beaches and other attractions. Today, it's loved for its waterfront homes and activities. Are you looking for an apartment in Swampscott? Here are the tools to help you locate the best duplexes for rent, rental homes, three-bedroom apartments for rent and one-bedroom apartments for rent in Swampscott. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Swampscott, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Swampscott renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

