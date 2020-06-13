84 Apartments for rent in Swampscott, MA with balcony
In what probably isn't a big surprise, Swampscott, MA is nicknamed "The Swamp." But the truth is that there's nothing swamp-like about this history-rich town that was once the top destination point for the East Coast's well-to-do.
Swampscott is a small town located in Essex County, Massachusetts, and is part of the Boston metropolitan area. More than 13,787 people have made their home in this residential area, a place renowned for its beaches and other attractions. Today, it's loved for its waterfront homes and activities. Are you looking for an apartment in Swampscott? Here are the tools to help you locate the best duplexes for rent, rental homes, three-bedroom apartments for rent and one-bedroom apartments for rent in Swampscott. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Swampscott renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.