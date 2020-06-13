67 Apartments for rent in Sharon, MA with balcony
Hundreds of years ago, the entire town of Sharon was a summer resort where people would come and enjoy the clean air and the Massapoag Lake.
Why live here? Sharon is truly "A nice place to live because it's naturally beautiful." Living up to its motto, Sharon is an endless source of entertainment opportunities and the most important place to enjoy them is Lake Massapoag -- which is well known for an array of concerts, fireworks, swimming and fishing. Nestled between Boston and Providence, Sharon is a medium-sized town with a population of 17,408 of proud inhabitants occupying 24.2 square miles of land. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sharon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.