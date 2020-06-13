Apartment List
/
MA
/
sharon
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 AM

67 Apartments for rent in Sharon, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
14 Bradford
14 Bradford Avenue, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1918 sqft
This unit is a one show wonder! It comes up every few years and it gets rented on the first showing almost every time! Located in Sharon Center Between Dunbar and East Chestnut behind the new town hall.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
30 Ashcroft Road
30 Ashcroft Road, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1723 sqft
Terrific center of town location for this 6 month FURNISHED rental starting July 1st. Updated eat in Granite kitchen, elegant Dining Room, Living Room and large Family Room overlooking private 2-tier deck, vegetable garden and beautiful back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Sharon
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
15 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,456
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1160 sqft
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
South Norwood
60 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 10 at 05:25pm
3 Units Available
Twin Oaks Village
149 Oakland St, Bristol County, MA
Studio
$989
303 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Twin Oaks Village apartments are in walking distance to the Mansfield Commuter Rail station, and located near Rtes. 106, 140, I95 & I495, downtown Mansfield and both Mansfield Commons and Patriot Place.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Spruce Meadows
124 Cocasset Street, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
900 sqft
Spruce Meadows is conveniently located to I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. The buildings each have seven or eight units for a friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our drive.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 28 at 09:22pm
3 Units Available
Walnut Park Apartments
3-20 Fuller Road, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,409
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
920 sqft
Walnut Park is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac near I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. Each of the 13 buildings has only eight apartments for a quiet and friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our roadway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Woodfield Commons
1 Arboretum Way, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1030 sqft
Woodfield Commons in Canton offers a lifestyle convenient to the cultural and entertainment offerings as well as the attractive amenities and appeal of living in a suburban town.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
70 Brian Dr.
70 Brian Drive, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1250 sqft
Available Now! Beautiful condo in a private complex. Knollsbrook condominium complex offers tons of amenities; 3 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts, a clubhouse and more.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
220 Hampden Dr.
220 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1050 sqft
Heat and Hot Water Included Balcony or Patios Air Conditioning Washer and Dryers in Select Units Carpeting Tile flooring Walk-In Closets Fully Applianced Custom Accent Walls Services On-line payments 24 hour maintenance response guarantee 30 Day

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
59 Waterfall Dr.
59 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1225 sqft
Heat and Hot Water Included Balcony or Patios Air Conditioning Washer and Dryers in Select Units Tile Flooring Carpeting Walk-in Closets Vaulted Ceilings Extra Storage Custom Accent walls Terms: One year lease

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
17 Willis Lane
17 Willis Lane, Norfolk County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1650 sqft
Enjoy the private setting on this beautiful One Level Ranch settled at the end of a dead end road abutting a farm just minutes to Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
315 Neponset St.
315 Neponset Street, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
980 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom unit located on the second floor of popular "Eaton Village". Fully applianced modern galley kitchen. Open dining room that leads into a spacious living room. Relaxing private outside deck with great views.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
57 Will Dr
57 Will Drive, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
756 sqft
Fully renovated, second level condo located in the desirable Canton Village. Spacious Master bedroom with generous walk in closet. Complex offers laundry in the lower level, large swimming pool, picnic and barbeque grills.

1 of 22

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
43 Cherokee Road
43 Cherokee Road, Canton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
4750 sqft
Luxury living in one of Canton's most desirable neighborhoods. Enter to a center staircase in the 2-story foyer with an open balcony that overlooks an oversized family room. Gourmet kitchen with large eating area opens to a relaxing solarium.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
130 University Unit 1112
130 University Ave, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1021 sqft
** Best priced rental unit in Westwood Place ** Beautiful ** Brand New, Quality built, custom condo, with features & upgrades, offers immediate occupancy- Be the first one in - Take a tour of the beautiful, spacious, enjoyable home offering,

1 of 11

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
15 Elm St
15 Elm Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1365 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a single family home in the heart of Foxboro. This lovely 3BD 1.5 BA Cape features a spacious living room that flows into a family room. The dining room is perfect for gatherings of family and friends.
Results within 10 miles of Sharon
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,972
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,708
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
31 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
City Guide for Sharon, MA

Hundreds of years ago, the entire town of Sharon was a summer resort where people would come and enjoy the clean air and the Massapoag Lake.

Why live here? Sharon is truly "A nice place to live because it's naturally beautiful." Living up to its motto, Sharon is an endless source of entertainment opportunities and the most important place to enjoy them is Lake Massapoag -- which is well known for an array of concerts, fireworks, swimming and fishing. Nestled between Boston and Providence, Sharon is a medium-sized town with a population of 17,408 of proud inhabitants occupying 24.2 square miles of land. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sharon, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sharon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Sharon 1 BedroomsSharon 2 BedroomsSharon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSharon 3 BedroomsSharon Apartments with Balcony
Sharon Apartments with GarageSharon Apartments with GymSharon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSharon Apartments with Parking
Sharon Apartments with PoolSharon Apartments with Washer-DryerSharon Dog Friendly ApartmentsSharon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MALondonderry, NHHull, MAMarshfield, MAWakefield-Peacedale, RIBridgewater, MAWest Concord, MA
Walpole, MALittleton Common, MAHopkinton, MABellingham, MARaynham Center, MANorth Pembroke, MANorton Center, MAMilton, MALynn, MANewport East, RIWellesley, MATaunton, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Babson CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School