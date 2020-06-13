/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:10 AM
17 Accessible Apartments for rent in Methuen Town, MA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
The North End
9 Units Available
Summit Place
142 Pleasant Valley St, Methuen Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1205 sqft
Enjoy an effortless commute along nearby Interstate 495. Spacious and well-equipped apartment kitchens include ice makers, microwaves and garbage disposal. Other amenities include a gym and a media room.
Results within 1 mile of Methuen Town
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
24 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,273
1463 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
Results within 5 miles of Methuen Town
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lower Belvidere
18 Units Available
Waterhead
850 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,719
859 sqft
Come discover your new home at Waterhead. Just minutes from the highway and downtown Lowell, Waterhead offers you everything you need to make yourself at home with top of the line apartment and common area amenities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
6 Units Available
Residences at Tewksbury Commons
7 Archstone Ave, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ample storage opportunities await in spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. Keep active in the fitness center or yoga studio. Several shops and restaurants are located along nearby Main Street.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
4 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1344 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Residences at Joans Farm
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1090 sqft
The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.
Results within 10 miles of Methuen Town
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
7 Units Available
METRO @ Wilmington Station
10 Burlington Ave, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,141
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1160 sqft
A convenient Metro-Link connection makes it easier to access Boston's North Station. Take advantage of in-unit laundry and the ample storage made possible by large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
15 Units Available
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1216 sqft
Walk to area shopping and dining. An upscale community with an internet cafe, dog park, fitness center and pool with a grilling station. LED lighting, granite countertops and hardwood-style flooring throughout.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
$
13 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,816
1365 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
23 Units Available
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1099 sqft
Welcome to The Kinloch, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Chelmsford, MA.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
South Lowell
7 Units Available
Cabot Crossing Apartments
130 Bowden St, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,325
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
736 sqft
Recently renovated community just off I-495 and Route 3 and 110. Quiet area near MBTA. Apartments feature hardwood floors, extra storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, game room and sauna.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Commons at Boston Road
499 Boston Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1155 sqft
New apartment homes with extra storage and high ceilings. Residents get access to a media room, clubhouse, and picnic area. Near Ralph Hill Conservation Area. Easy access to I-95 and Route 3 for convenient transportation.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
21 Units Available
The Point at 3 North
71 Boston Road, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,865
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1281 sqft
Discover modern living uniquely crafted to perfectly fit your life. From our salt water pool to our shared work spaces, The Point at 3 North offers authentic luxury and unparalleled amenities.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated December 16 at 09:45pm
The Acre
Contact for Availability
305 Dutton Street
305 Dutton St, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Located along a canal with views of the city. Features open kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters. Located in downtown close to public transportation, dog parks, and multiple cafes and restaurants like Tremonte Pizzeria.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated August 20 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Edgewood Apartments
100 Lowell Rd, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1169 sqft
Near I-95 and I-495 for easy access to Boston and Logan Airport. Carpeted, air-conditioned units with well-equipped kitchens and oversized bedrooms. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, resident BBQ facilities and a 24-hour gym.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Back Central
1 Unit Available
685 Lawrence St - Unit 102
685 Lawrence St, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
975 sqft
This beautiful townhouse style unit will be available middle August. It has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, full-size washer and dryer in the unit, and includes parking. The building is pet friendly, he has a gym and a smoke free.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
The Acre
1 Unit Available
491 Dutton
491 Dutton Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1060 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in "downtown Lowell's most prestigious address, The Residences at the American Textile Museum! This custom designed 2 bedroom loft has the best of everything! Master bedroom with walk in closet and bath.
Similar Pages
Methuen Town 1 BedroomsMethuen Town 2 BedroomsMethuen Town 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMethuen Town 3 BedroomsMethuen Town Accessible Apartments
Methuen Town Apartments with BalconyMethuen Town Apartments with GarageMethuen Town Apartments with GymMethuen Town Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAHudson, MAAndover, MAWoonsocket, RIBeverly, MABraintree Town, MAPinehurst, MA