30 Apartments for rent in Mansfield Center, MA with balcony
1 of 65
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 33
1 of 6
1 of 16
1 of 27
1 of 37
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 36
1 of 11
1 of 36
1 of 21
1 of 5
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 34
1 of 23
1 of 15
1 of 7
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 6
Mansfield Center, Massachusetts was founded in 1775, but its humble beginnings took shape much earlier. Back in the Colonial era, one of the most important steps to forming a true town was to create a church where local people could gather to worship and create a sense of community. The first church was formed on September 14, 1731.
Colonial roots run deep in Mansfield. As the town grew outwards, the center of the city became known as Mansfield Center. Interestingly, the Mansfield Center became an actual census designated place that boasts a population of 7360. No one can deny that living in the heart of the city has its benefits. You are located close to shopping and dining. The downtown is alive with Colonial architecture, and there is a real feel of a bygone era despite being the hub of a thriving township. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mansfield Center renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.