Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Mansfield Center, MA with balcony

Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,972
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,708
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Mansfield Meadows
9 Bonney Ln, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
750 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a clubhouse, gym and pool on site. Units have stainless steel appliances and have been recently renovated. The shopping and dining along Route 106 are just seconds away.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1160 sqft
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
13 Park Street
13 Park Street, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
DOWNTOWN MANSFIELD - Large one level - 2100 square foot apartment. Immaculate 2/3 bedroom, 2 full baths. Eat-in kitchen, fully applianced. Dining room and living room with 12 foot ceilings.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
177 West
177 West Street, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
First floor two bedroom unit has a gorgeous kitchen w/granite counters, tile floors. Replacement windows. Direct access to basement space and their own washer/dryer. Off street parking for 2 cars, tenants have access to yard.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,456
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
26 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1541 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Spruce Meadows
124 Cocasset Street, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
900 sqft
Spruce Meadows is conveniently located to I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. The buildings each have seven or eight units for a friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our drive.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 28 at 09:22pm
3 Units Available
Walnut Park Apartments
3-20 Fuller Road, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,409
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
920 sqft
Walnut Park is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac near I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. Each of the 13 buildings has only eight apartments for a quiet and friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our roadway.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
17 Willis Lane
17 Willis Lane, Norfolk County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1650 sqft
Enjoy the private setting on this beautiful One Level Ranch settled at the end of a dead end road abutting a farm just minutes to Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.

1 of 11

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
15 Elm St
15 Elm Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1365 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a single family home in the heart of Foxboro. This lovely 3BD 1.5 BA Cape features a spacious living room that flows into a family room. The dining room is perfect for gatherings of family and friends.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
$
38 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1482 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
South Norwood
60 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
70 Brian Dr.
70 Brian Drive, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1250 sqft
Available Now! Beautiful condo in a private complex. Knollsbrook condominium complex offers tons of amenities; 3 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts, a clubhouse and more.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
220 Hampden Dr.
220 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1050 sqft
Heat and Hot Water Included Balcony or Patios Air Conditioning Washer and Dryers in Select Units Carpeting Tile flooring Walk-In Closets Fully Applianced Custom Accent Walls Services On-line payments 24 hour maintenance response guarantee 30 Day

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
59 Waterfall Dr.
59 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1225 sqft
Heat and Hot Water Included Balcony or Patios Air Conditioning Washer and Dryers in Select Units Tile Flooring Carpeting Walk-in Closets Vaulted Ceilings Extra Storage Custom Accent walls Terms: One year lease

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
14 Bradford
14 Bradford Avenue, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1918 sqft
This unit is a one show wonder! It comes up every few years and it gets rented on the first showing almost every time! Located in Sharon Center Between Dunbar and East Chestnut behind the new town hall.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
34 hodges Avenue
34 Hodges Avenue, Taunton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Nicest in Taunton! Very large 3 bedroom, - Property Id: 297349 First floor Brand New $40,000 kitchen and bathroom remodel, stainless steel appliances, dishwater, stove, refrigerator, microwave, freezer, all included! Utilities
City Guide for Mansfield Center, MA

Mansfield Center, Massachusetts was founded in 1775, but its humble beginnings took shape much earlier. Back in the Colonial era, one of the most important steps to forming a true town was to create a church where local people could gather to worship and create a sense of community. The first church was formed on September 14, 1731.

Colonial roots run deep in Mansfield. As the town grew outwards, the center of the city became known as Mansfield Center. Interestingly, the Mansfield Center became an actual census designated place that boasts a population of 7360. No one can deny that living in the heart of the city has its benefits. You are located close to shopping and dining. The downtown is alive with Colonial architecture, and there is a real feel of a bygone era despite being the hub of a thriving township. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mansfield Center, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mansfield Center renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

