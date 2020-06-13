/
3 bedroom apartments
27 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mansfield Center, MA
4 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1160 sqft
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,708
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
1 Unit Available
13 Park Street
13 Park Street, Mansfield Center, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
DOWNTOWN MANSFIELD - Large one level - 2100 square foot apartment. Immaculate 2/3 bedroom, 2 full baths. Eat-in kitchen, fully applianced. Dining room and living room with 12 foot ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of Mansfield Center
15 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Results within 5 miles of Mansfield Center
14 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1541 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
10 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,926
1422 sqft
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.
1 Unit Available
41 Mechanic St.
41 Mechanic Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 07/01/20 Antique Farmhouse - Foxborough, MA - Property Id: 131021 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131021 Property Id 131021 (RLNE5836293)
1 Unit Available
2 Pole Plain Rd
2 Pole Plain Road, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1852 sqft
Beautiful newly updated multi-level home with 3 spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths with a one car attached garage in Sharon Heights. Hardwood floors throughout main level, freshly painted interior, open floor plan, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
17 Willis Lane
17 Willis Lane, Norfolk County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1650 sqft
Enjoy the private setting on this beautiful One Level Ranch settled at the end of a dead end road abutting a farm just minutes to Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.
1 Unit Available
82 Mill Street
82 Mill Street, Bristol County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1831 sqft
Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, single-family home will be available for occupancy mid-June.
1 Unit Available
15 Elm St
15 Elm Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1365 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a single family home in the heart of Foxboro. This lovely 3BD 1.5 BA Cape features a spacious living room that flows into a family room. The dining room is perfect for gatherings of family and friends.
Results within 10 miles of Mansfield Center
South Norwood
60 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Norwood Centre
8 Units Available
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1547 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
38 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1482 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
1 Unit Available
34 hodges Avenue
34 Hodges Avenue, Taunton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Nicest in Taunton! Very large 3 bedroom, - Property Id: 297349 First floor Brand New $40,000 kitchen and bathroom remodel, stainless steel appliances, dishwater, stove, refrigerator, microwave, freezer, all included! Utilities
1 Unit Available
71 Peck St 3
71 Peck Street, Bristol County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/05/20 Bright 2-3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 292882 Bright 2/3 bedroom apartment available for rent July 5 . Updates include new tile in kitchen, new tub walls. Off street parking for two cars.
Prospect Hill
1 Unit Available
30 Arthur St
30 Arthur St, Taunton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3bed, 1.5 bath, multilevel attached townhouse - Property Id: 285517 3bed, 1.5 bath, multilevel attached townhouse in Taunton including separate basement with laundry hookups.
1 Unit Available
14 Bradford
14 Bradford Avenue, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1918 sqft
This unit is a one show wonder! It comes up every few years and it gets rented on the first showing almost every time! Located in Sharon Center Between Dunbar and East Chestnut behind the new town hall.
1 Unit Available
30 Ashcroft Road
30 Ashcroft Road, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1723 sqft
Terrific center of town location for this 6 month FURNISHED rental starting July 1st. Updated eat in Granite kitchen, elegant Dining Room, Living Room and large Family Room overlooking private 2-tier deck, vegetable garden and beautiful back yard.
1 Unit Available
33 Tucker Rd
33 Tucker Road, Norfolk County, MA
FOR LEASE - Bright, clean 4 bedroom Cape conveniently located just 0.6 miles from the Norfolk Train Station, or take ~42 min drive to Boston, your choice! Features an enclosed porch, hardwood floors, washer/dryer in basement.
Downton Attleboro
1 Unit Available
27 Summer Street
27 Summer Street, Attleboro, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom apartment on second floor, convenient to downtown train station, major routes, highways, shopping schools and Capron park.
Downton Attleboro
1 Unit Available
160 Pine St
160 Pine Street, Attleboro, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Impressive townhome style apartment completely remodeled and ready for immediate occupancy. Brand new kitchen with maple cabinets, granite, new appliances and flooring as well as ample eating area.
Downton Attleboro
1 Unit Available
14-16 East 4th Street
14-16 East Fourth Street, Attleboro, MA
This STUNNINGLY maintained townhouse style apartment has everything a single family can offer! Where else can you find a rental with 1,500 sq. ft? There is plenty of room for entertaining from the spacious first level to the 4 bedrooms upstairs.
