/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:53 AM
30 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Foxborough, MA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
15 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1168 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Results within 5 miles of Foxborough
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1160 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
$
38 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1221 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
809 sqft
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 4 at 02:12pm
16 Units Available
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1055 sqft
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
266 North Main St.
266 North Main Street, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
855 sqft
Beautiful first-floor condo in Mansfield's highly sought after Roosevelt building. A couple of minutes walk from the Mansfield MBTA commuter rail, shopping, and restaurants.
Results within 10 miles of Foxborough
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
32 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
South Norwood
20 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1000 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Franklin
46 Units Available
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1193 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1277 sqft
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
7 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1096 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
16 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1334 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Wadsworth
31 Units Available
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
2500 Avalon Dr.
2500 Avalon Drive, Norfolk County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
1115 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
70 Brian Dr.
70 Brian Drive, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1250 sqft
Available Now! Beautiful condo in a private complex. Knollsbrook condominium complex offers tons of amenities; 3 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts, a clubhouse and more.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
60 Robert Dr.
60 Robert Drive, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1355 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
220 Hampden Dr.
220 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1050 sqft
Heat and Hot Water Included Balcony or Patios Air Conditioning Washer and Dryers in Select Units Carpeting Tile flooring Walk-In Closets Fully Applianced Custom Accent Walls Services On-line payments 24 hour maintenance response guarantee 30 Day
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
South Norwood
1 Unit Available
120 Hampden Dr.
120 Hampden Drive, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1050 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
59 Waterfall Dr.
59 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1225 sqft
Heat and Hot Water Included Balcony or Patios Air Conditioning Washer and Dryers in Select Units Tile Flooring Carpeting Walk-in Closets Vaulted Ceilings Extra Storage Custom Accent walls Terms: One year lease
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
44 Waterfall Dr.
44 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1225 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Similar Pages
Foxborough 1 BedroomsFoxborough 2 BedroomsFoxborough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFoxborough 3 BedroomsFoxborough Apartments with Balcony
Foxborough Apartments with GarageFoxborough Apartments with GymFoxborough Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFoxborough Apartments with ParkingFoxborough Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MACumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MASharon, MAHull, MA