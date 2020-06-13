Apartment List
149 Apartments for rent in Dedham, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
22 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1123 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
16 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1377 sqft
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Downtown Dedham
1 Unit Available
68 Clack St.
68 Clark Street, Dedham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
This Charming Single-Level 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom is Situated on the First Floor of a Well-Maintained Two-Family, Quiet Home in Dedham's Desirable Endicott Neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Downtown Dedham
1 Unit Available
19 Demetra Terr
19 Demetra Terrace, Dedham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1860 sqft
Available June 15-Aug 1 for a lease ending 8/31/2021 with option to renew. Beautiful Townhouse living in the heart of Dedham. Close to main routes ( 93,95,128 VFW Parkwy) and Commuter Rail. Close to Legacy Place, Whole Foods, Dedham Mall.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
140 Sanderson Ave
140 Sanderson Avenue, Dedham, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1742 sqft
Beautiful, renovated, single family house, prime location - across from Endicott Estate that has distinction of being listed on the National Register of Historic Places, known for great events.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Downtown Dedham
1 Unit Available
46 Church St: Precinct 1
46 Church St, Dedham, MA
5 Bedrooms
$7,200
3906 sqft
PLEASE CALL FOR A PRIVATE OR VIRTUAL SHOWING. Introducing the landmark Clarke House ideally located in Dedham's Precinct 1 Historic District.

Last updated April 4 at 10:37am
East Dedham
1 Unit Available
25 Sherwood St.
25 Sherwood Street, Dedham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1230 sqft
Rare opportunity! Sunny, renovated 3 bedroom apartment w/an eat-in kitchen, spacious living room, front and rear porches. Recently updated kitchen.New appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Dedham
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Roxbury Center
35 Units Available
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
20 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1280 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
5110 Washington St.
5110 Washington Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
863 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
27 Ridgecrest Ter.
27 Ridgecrest Terrace, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
690 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
14 Heron St
14 Heron Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
912 sqft
Available 07/01/20 =====> Super STEAL!! <======= - Property Id: 290257 ** Available for July 1st ** Virtual tour available upon request! Heat & Hot water included!! 1 Parking spot included Central Air Gym Pool Private balcony Pets Negotiable One

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
120 University Ave
120 University Avenue, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Built TOP FLOOR Condo for rent with GARAGE PARKING! 1 Bedroom unit with extra bonus room that can be used as a guest room, dining room, office, or second family room.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
45 Spring Street
45 Spring Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,079
1571 sqft
Ground up new construction unparalleled luxury apartments in West Roxbury, only minutes to the commuter rail! Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, biggest bedrooms you will find in the area.

Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
5114 Washington St.
5114 Washington Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
130 University Unit 1112
130 University Ave, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1021 sqft
** Best priced rental unit in Westwood Place ** Beautiful ** Brand New, Quality built, custom condo, with features & upgrades, offers immediate occupancy- Be the first one in - Take a tour of the beautiful, spacious, enjoyable home offering,
Results within 5 miles of Dedham
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
65 Units Available
Velo
3686 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,232
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,681
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1020 sqft
Take the fast track to Boston, Cambridge, and beyond. Relax in luxury and convenience at home. Velo offers apartment living thats just your speedonly steps from the Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
25 Units Available
MetroMark
3611 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,048
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,227
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,716
999 sqft
Make MetroMark Apartments your next stop for hip community living. Enjoy courtyards with barbecue areas and a bike repair shop, all within easy access of the Orange Line.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Auburndale
18 Units Available
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,457
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,439
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful woodland location between Brae Burn Country Club and Woodland Golf Club, yet still convenient to I-95 and train station. Complex contains a gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Brook Farm
28 Units Available
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
974 sqft
Designed to resemble stately brownstones, these pet-friendly apartments feature a gym, garage parking, hardwood floors and private patios. Convenient to downtown Boston via I-95 and Routes 1, 9, and 128.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
160 Units Available
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave, Needham, MA
Studio
$2,211
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,371
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,386
1149 sqft
At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home.
City Guide for Dedham, MA

Settled in 1636, Dedham can lay claim to the creation of the first man-made canal in the United States. Called Mother Brook, and built in 1639, this engineering marvel linked the Charles River and the Neponset River. Both move slowly, but at different elevations--with a canal in place, that difference made the current of the canal both swift and capable of powering local mills.

Dedham's population has steadily risen in recent years. The city itself is sometimes referred to as the "mother of towns," because it spawned 14 local communities that were originally a part of Dedham. Today, this maternal town, just about 12 miles from the culture, entertainment, and nightlife of Boston, includes a variety of historic locations such as Fairbanks house, built in 1637, and the oldest surviving house framed with timber in North America. But don't worry, your search for places to rent will turn up considerably newer options.

Having trouble with Craigslist Dedham? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dedham, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dedham renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

