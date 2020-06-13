149 Apartments for rent in Dedham, MA with balcony
Settled in 1636, Dedham can lay claim to the creation of the first man-made canal in the United States. Called Mother Brook, and built in 1639, this engineering marvel linked the Charles River and the Neponset River. Both move slowly, but at different elevations--with a canal in place, that difference made the current of the canal both swift and capable of powering local mills.
Dedham's population has steadily risen in recent years. The city itself is sometimes referred to as the "mother of towns," because it spawned 14 local communities that were originally a part of Dedham. Today, this maternal town, just about 12 miles from the culture, entertainment, and nightlife of Boston, includes a variety of historic locations such as Fairbanks house, built in 1637, and the oldest surviving house framed with timber in North America. But don't worry, your search for places to rent will turn up considerably newer options.
Having trouble with Craigslist Dedham? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dedham renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.