Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Boxborough, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
14 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,994
1468 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.
Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
17 Units Available
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,129
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1239 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
55 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,824
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,437
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Pondside at Littleton
147 King St, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments in a village-style complex with clubhouse, basketball, tennis courts and gym. Comfortable apartments have patios, walk-in closets, air-conditioning, good storage space and well-equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
20 Units Available
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1259 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Littlebrook Apartments
100 Tower St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Country living close to I-495 and other major routes. Enjoy clubhouse and playground as well as on-site laundry, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly with patio/balcony and walk-in closets.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9 Oak Ridge Dr
9 Oakridge Drive, Maynard, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1930 sqft
Available June 1st, don't miss this fantastic opportunity to live in desirable Oak Ridge Condominiums! This spacious home boasts 4 full levels of living space and an open-concept main floor.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
15 Units Available
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1130 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
15 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,888
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,796
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,194
1166 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1317 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
24 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,892
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,223
1438 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
12 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Bell Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1271 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
67 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
Studio
$1,955
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
Last updated January 14 at 04:27pm
Contact for Availability
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
1 Unit Available
16 Versailles
16 Versailles Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1175 sqft
Very nice totally renovated 3 bedroom apartment in a nice 2 family home. Eat-in kitchen has all new applicances with laundry hooks behind closet doors right off the kitchen. Three nice size bedrooms with carpeting.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
27 Miles Standish
27 Miles Standish Drive, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1959 sqft
Searching for a great place to rent/live? Fully renovated & tastefully appointed spacious split offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
750 Farm Road
750 Farm Road, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,200
500 sqft
750 Farm Road Unit 208 Available 09/01/20 CLEAN and COZY MARLBOROUGH STUDIO WITH A POOL!! - This super cute and quaint studio condo in the Princeton Green of Marlborough is ready for a new tenant! This cozy studio comes with hardwood floors, a

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
688 Boston Post Rd E Apt 323
688 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Nice condo near the Sudbury line that includes heat and hot water and two car off st parking. Nice updated kitchen and bathroom, private balcony, top floor corner unit. Call today to view!

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
68 Elm St Apt F
68 Elm Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown Marlborough, Rt 495 and near many high tech and pharmaceutical companies.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
21-23 Valliria Drive
21-23 Valliria Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1040 sqft
Well maintained 2 Bedroom duplex on a very nice lot set back from the road. Big back yard to enjoy. 400sq/ft of extra storage space in the lower level with washer and dryer hookups also located.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
43 Warren Ave
43 Warren Avenue, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Absolutely adorable 2 bedroom in quiet neighborhood! This spacious unit is on the first floor of a two family home has a lot to offer it's new tenant! It has an update kitchen and two separate living areas with decorative fireplaces! Two bedrooms
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Boxborough, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Boxborough renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

