/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:43 PM
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beverly, MA
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5 Mason Street
5 Mason Street, Beverly, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1350 sqft
This large 3 bedroom apartment with lots of storage & bonus room, + den is available now. Large eat-in kitchen with gas cooking, loads of cabinets, disposal, dishwasher and fridge. Extra large living room with Bay window and lovely beamed ceilings.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12 Lothrop
12 Lothrop Street, Beverly, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1460 sqft
300 yards to the water! The open living-dining area with soaring ceilings adjoins the well-appointed gas kitchen, where you can sit at the breakfast bar and plan an evening with friends on the roomy private patio.
Results within 5 miles of Beverly
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Proctor
21 Units Available
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,888
1396 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Salem
1 Unit Available
33 Oakland Street 3
33 Oakland Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Salem w/ Private Balconies, New Hardwood - Property Id: 37361 What an opportunity to be the first to live in this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Salem.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Salem
1 Unit Available
75 Wharf St 301
75 Wharf Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1066 sqft
BRAND NEW - 75 Wharf Street Apartments - Property Id: 256393 BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in the heart of Pickering Wharf. Perfectly blending elegance with functional living space.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
South Peabody
1 Unit Available
40 County St
40 County Street, Peabody, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Fabulous owner occupied 2 family.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
South Salem
1 Unit Available
8 Hancock St
8 Hancock Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1278 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom apartment in Salem. Bright and spacious second floor unit, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Beverly
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
West Peabody
44 Units Available
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cliftondale
1 Unit Available
17 Eaton Avenue
17 Eaton Avenue, Saugus, MA
No allow any pets ,no smoke,tenants must remove snow in your area. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/saugus-ma?lid=12885356 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5404570)
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Fayette Street
1 Unit Available
75 Collins
75 Collins Street, Lynn, MA
4 Bedroom, one bathroom apartment ,Gas heat, on street parking close to places of worship, Lynn English High school and Stop and Shop supermarket, Available for July 1, 2020. Unit is been renovated, building is owner occupied. Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
West Lynn
1 Unit Available
48 Hood St.
48 Hood Street, Lynn, MA
Spacious 4 bedroom available for rent in West Lynn. Large bedrooms and big kitchen w/ brand new stove and refrigerator included. Lots of natural light, freshly painted, new and refinished hardwood floors.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Fayette Street
1 Unit Available
72 Fayette St.
72 Fayette Street, Lynn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Updated first floor unit. Available May 1st or June 1st 3 good size bedrooms Street parking only No laundry and No Lead Certificates No Pets $5300 total move cost Pictures coming soon. Terms: One year lease
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lower Boston Street
1 Unit Available
7 Heffernan Avenue
7 Heffernan Avenue, Lynn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
987 sqft
Available Now Single family house quiet street in West Lynn, Washer and Dryer included, newly renovated kitchens,off street parking, close to Tracy and Sacred Heart schools.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Indian Ridge
1 Unit Available
51 Sylvia St
51 Sylvia Street, Lynn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Located less than a mile from Flax Pond, with easy access to both Broadway and Western Ave is your new home. This spacious sunlight filled second floor apartment comes with a ton of closet space and extra storage.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABraintree Town, MAPinehurst, MASwampscott, MAReading, MABelmont, MALynnfield, MA