Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Zachary, LA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Last updated June 12 at 06:55am
Baker/Zachary
17 Units Available
Audubon Park
1233 E Mount Pleasant Rd, Zachary, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,088
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1420 sqft
Within walking distance of Flanacher Road Park and the YMCA. Units with wood plank flooring, ceramic tile, granite countertops, raised ceilings and attached parking garages.
Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
Zachary
42 Units Available
Zachary Parkside
20051 Old Scenic Hwy, Zachary, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1487 sqft
Zachary Parkside, the premier apartments in Zachary, Louisiana, provides a refreshing alternative to the traditional apartment home lifestyle.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Zachary
1 Unit Available
20978 High Plains Drive
20978 High Plains Dr, Zachary, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2211 sqft
Trendy! Newly constructed in 2019, spacious 2211 square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home in Fairview Gardens Subdivision.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Zachary
1 Unit Available
7155 Landry Drive
7155 Landry Drive, Zachary, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1920 sqft
Trendy, 2-story, 1920 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home conveniently located in coveted Marshall Bond Estates. This home features a spacious open floor plan living/dining/kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Zachary
1 Unit Available
4047 Little Farms Drive
4047 Little Farms Drive, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2121 sqft
Beautifully remodeled rustic, 2121 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Zachary's highly coveted Little Farms Subdivision. Unique combination of acreage and large home. Home sits on a large 2 acre partially treed lot.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Zachary
1 Unit Available
2031 Zelmere Street
2031 Zelmere Street, Zachary, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2239 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Prestigious Windsor Place Subdivision. This fully furnished, energy efficient, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2239 sq ft, executive home has carpet, tile, and hard wood flooring throughout.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Zachary
1 Unit Available
2551 Arceneaux Ave.
2551 Arceneaux Avenue, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1489 sqft
2551 Arceneaux Ave. Available 05/15/20 3 Bedroom Home in Zachary in Marshall Bond Estates - Directions: From Rollins Road turn onto Marshall Bond Drive, left on Arceneaux Ave, home is on the right at the end - corner of Arceneaux and Harrel Drive.
Results within 5 miles of Zachary

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brownfields
1 Unit Available
6023 Stoneview Ave D
6023 Stoneview Avenue, Baker, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
6023 Stoneview Apt D - Property Id: 293499 2 Bed 1.5 Bath All Ceramic Floors. Laundry area. Open patio. Stove/ dishwasher. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293499 Property Id 293499 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5833444)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brownfields
1 Unit Available
6012 Stoneview Ave A
6012 Stoneview Avenue, Baker, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
6012 Stoneview Apt A - Property Id: 293500 Includes stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer, dryer, open patio. No carpet Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293500 Property Id 293500 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5833420)
Results within 10 miles of Zachary

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Victoria Farms
1 Unit Available
5224 Dickens Dr
5224 Dickens Drive, Merrydale, LA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
6000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 5 BEDROOMS 6000 SQFT HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 296960 VERY LARGE HOUSE 5 BEDROOMS, 4 BATHROOMS ,2 KITCHENS, DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, HUGE DEN, ETC. OUTSIDE PATIO, CARPORT, LARGE YARD, VERY NICE HOME. SECTION 8 WELCOME.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookstown
1 Unit Available
5021 McClelland Dr
5021 Mcclelland Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$425
RENT SPECIAL OFFERED!!! Affordable apartments for rent in Baton Rouge No Pets Allowed (RLNE5685178)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookstown
1 Unit Available
4747 Annette St
4747 Annette Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$450
Affordable apartments for rent in Baton Rouge No Pets Allowed (RLNE5683260)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scotlandville
1 Unit Available
1188 Rosenwald Rd
1188 Rosenwald Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$550
RENT SPECIAL OFFERED!!! Affordable apartment for rent in Baton Rouge Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5683095)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Victoria Farms
1 Unit Available
6680 Hanks Dr
6680 Hanks Drive, Merrydale, LA
1 Bedroom
$425
RENT SPECIAL OFFERED!!! Affordable Apartments for rent in Baton Rouge Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5683221)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Zachary, LA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Zachary renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

