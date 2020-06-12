/
2 bedroom apartments
81 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shenandoah, LA
Shenandoah
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1070 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Jones Creek
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1020 sqft
Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Jones Creek
4384 Stumberg Lane
4384 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1186 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse Located near the New Woman's Hospital.
Jones Creek
5111 South Oaks Drive
5111 South Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1226 sqft
Darling Town home in the heart of town! - Absolutely darling townhome close to everything! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 car carport, end unit with water included. Water included in rent. For a virtual tour please click below link: https://www.zillow.
Results within 5 miles of Shenandoah
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
Jefferson - Drusilla
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Jefferson - Drusilla
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Airline/Jefferson
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Shenandoah
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$880
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
O'Neal
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Airline/Jefferson
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1050 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1278 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Mayfair
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
South Baton Rouge
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
967 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
North Sherwood Forest
Avalon Apartment Homes
13047 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$965
884 sqft
Avalon Apartments was acquired and re-built to suit the needs of the resident who is always looking for 'bigger and better'. We designed these apartments with only the best appliances; all with a modern, sleek finish.
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
South Baton Rouge
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Jefferson - Drusilla
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1072 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Perkins - Highland
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe
10202 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1279 sqft
Beautifully landscaped property with blooming gardens and stunning fountains. Units include deluxe private patio or balcony. Just blocks from the Mississippi River and minutes from Perkins Row, LSU and the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center.
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1189 sqft
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.
Jones Creek
2931 Toulon Street
2931 Toulon Dr, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1175 sqft
- For a virtual tour please click below link: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/2dcd4abe-979d-4458-8553-e4af528fdb99/ (RLNE5617316)
Jefferson - Drusilla
8155 Jefferson Hwy. #503
8155 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1200 sqft
Location on Jefferson Hwy. can't be beat!! 2 Bedroom/2 Bath - Bocage Area. Spacious 2 bedroom/2 Bath with plank flooring and brand new carpet in bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, private balcony, washer/dryer, walk-in closets and more.
Westminster - Pine Park
8029 Summa Ave. #A
8029 Summa Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
8029 Summa Ave #A - Totally updated and conveniently located! This place tastefully updated with great new kitchen that features, slab granite counters, stainless range/oven, Viking vent hood, stainless dishwasher, new under mount sink & pull out