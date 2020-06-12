/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
65 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Shenandoah, LA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
4384 Stumberg Lane
4384 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1186 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse Located near the New Woman's Hospital.
Results within 5 miles of Shenandoah
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
Shenandoah
10 Units Available
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$880
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
O'Neal
48 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7 Units Available
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1278 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mayfair
54 Units Available
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
South Baton Rouge
35 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
967 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Airline/Jefferson
9 Units Available
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
Jefferson - Drusilla
13 Units Available
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
53 Units Available
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
Jefferson - Drusilla
11 Units Available
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1072 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
5 Units Available
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
Last updated June 8 at 03:15pm
Perkins - Highland
2 Units Available
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe
10202 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1279 sqft
Beautifully landscaped property with blooming gardens and stunning fountains. Units include deluxe private patio or balcony. Just blocks from the Mississippi River and minutes from Perkins Row, LSU and the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
35 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
39 Units Available
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1189 sqft
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson - Drusilla
1 Unit Available
8155 Jefferson Hwy. #503
8155 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1200 sqft
Location on Jefferson Hwy. can't be beat!! 2 Bedroom/2 Bath - Bocage Area. Spacious 2 bedroom/2 Bath with plank flooring and brand new carpet in bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, private balcony, washer/dryer, walk-in closets and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westminster - Pine Park
1 Unit Available
8029 Summa Ave. #A
8029 Summa Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
8029 Summa Ave #A - Totally updated and conveniently located! This place tastefully updated with great new kitchen that features, slab granite counters, stainless range/oven, Viking vent hood, stainless dishwasher, new under mount sink & pull out
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Westminster - Pine Park
1 Unit Available
5223 BLAIR LN
5223 Blair Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Great location! Cozy condo in the heart of Baton Rouge. Close to Our Lady of the Lake and Mall of Louisiana. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Call us today for your private showing.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
North Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive
2150 Bldg 11b N Sherwood Forest Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1187 sqft
Location! Location! 1187 square foot, 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment on 2nd floor conveniently located near Florida Blvd and Choctaw.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD
7707 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Oak Hills Place, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1186 sqft
Come experience the luxury and convenience of Perkins Rowe with this stunning 2 bedrooms, 2 bath condo! This exclusive corner unit features an open floor plan with wraparound Pella windows in every room.
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Jefferson - Drusilla
1 Unit Available
10286 W Winston Ave
10286 West Winston Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1124 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom available at Lake Plaza Condominiums. Updated granite counter tops, spacious rooms, with washer and dryer in unit. Complex has a pool, gym, gazebo, and lake for resident use.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Broadmoor/Sherwood
1 Unit Available
15714 Riverdale Ave. East
15714 Riverdale Avenue East, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
928 sqft
- Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome for lease. Granite counter tops in kitchen and first floor bathroom. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator are provided.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Jefferson - Drusilla
1 Unit Available
7960 Wrenwood Dr.
7960 Wrenwood Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2050 sqft
Classic Wrenwood Townhome - Stunning Design. Beautiful Views. Classic Wrenwood 7960 D Wrenwood Blvd. Rare opportunity to lease in sought after Wrenwood Subdivision.