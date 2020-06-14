Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:30 PM

19 Apartments for rent in Prien, LA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Prien renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
59 Units Available
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1407 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.
Results within 1 mile of Prien
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$776
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1538 sqft
Near McNeese State University and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site features include a media and internet room, 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse.
1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
18 Units Available
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes with appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer park like setting with lakes, 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and more. Located close to downtown shopping and entertainment.
1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1267 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
18 Units Available
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1182 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
327 Morningside Dr
327 Morningside Drive, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1845 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath house completely repainted walls and ceilings in a nice neutral gray color. It has beautiful original wood flooring in most of the home. 2 living areas with built in cabinetry and shelving.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1943 Calvin Ct
1943 Calvin Ct, Lake Charles, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1892 sqft
New construction! Four bedroom, two bath home located in the new Beau Blanc Subdivision. This home is energy smart and offers an open floor plan.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
4141 Benoit Lane - 09
4141 Benoit Lane, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, UPSCALE LIVING IN SOUTH LAKE CHARLES!! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, with hardwood floors, granite, and a spacious, open floor plan. Located in the heart of Lake Charles, near shops, restaurants, schools, and casinos.
Results within 5 miles of Prien
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
11 Units Available
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1103 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats on Walters in Lake Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
738 Kirkman St
738 Kirkman Street, Lake Charles, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3320 sqft
Beautiful, historical home in the garden district. Remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors, beautiful wood-work, high ceilings, pocket doors, and balcony. Master suite downstairs and 2nd master upstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2614 Dietz St
2614 Dietz Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1310 sqft
Recently updated three bedroom, one bath home located in Lake Charles. Home has hardwood floors, gas stove and stainless side by side fridge. Fenced backyard and storage building .

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
224 Park Avenue
224 Park Ave, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$750
822 sqft
4 Park Avenue Apt #E, Lake Charles, LA 70601 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
3703 Common Street - 11
3703 Common Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$999
1010 sqft
3703 Common St.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
3005 Common Street - 1
3005 Common Street, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$1,500
869 sqft
Charming office space for lease right in the cultural arts district! Hardwood floors, and great curb appeal. Waiting area or work space, two offices that could be used for multiple desks, kitchen with room for dining/conference.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
429 McKinley Street
429 Mc Kinley Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1844 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in central Westlake has been remodeled to shine! The house features an open floor plan, completely updated bathrooms, new fixtures throughout, a beautiful kitchen with brand new stainless appliances

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Live Oak Street - 1
1000 Live Oak St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment in triplex off Enterprise Boulevard near St. Margaret's Catholic School. This is a newly renovated property with charm in a quiet residential neighborhood.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
222 Park Avenue
222 Park Avenue, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
817 sqft
Park Avenue Apt #D, Lake Charles, LA 70601 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Prien
1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
51 Units Available
Villa Westlake
2900 Westwood Road, Westlake, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1333 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Westlake in Westlake. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
451 A A Meyers Rd.
451 A a Meyers Rd, Carlyss, LA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3076 sqft
This huge, beautifully maintained 5 bedroom; 3 full bath house sits on 1.7 acres. and features an open floor plan with an abundance of windows throughout. The wood burning fireplace is a bonus during the wintertime.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Prien, LA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Prien renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

