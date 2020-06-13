/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:14 AM
23 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Haughton, LA
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
303 Boulder Drive
303 Boulder Drive, Haughton, LA
Stunning is the best description of this home. It is a must see. This house has all the extras: gutters, landscaping, shed, fence, retaining wall, patio overlay, alarm system, wooden accent on the patio, painted garage floors, and many more.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
138 Fitzwilliam Street
138 Fitzwilliam Street, Haughton, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1493 sqft
Haughton Beauty!! - 3 Bedroom*2 Bathroom*Fireplace*Granite*Open Floor Plan*Fully Fenced*Extended Patio area for entertaining*Stainless Steel appliances* Trey ceilings*Haughton School district*just minutes to two great fishing lakes*15 Minutes to
Results within 5 miles of Haughton
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
7608 Redwood Court
7608 Redwood Lane, Bossier County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1463 sqft
Nice home on the back street of a quiet subdivision, conveniently located at the intersection of HWY 80 & HWY 157 and only minutes from I-20.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1952 Honeytree Trail
1952 Honeytree Trail Circle, Eastwood, LA
Large Lot*Landscaped*2 car garage*4 bedrooms*2 bathrooms*fireplace*Tiled Open Floor Plan*Great Schools*Close to BAFB* Available 6/15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
137 Chimney Lane
137 Chimney Lane, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1758 sqft
Wonderfully kept home with nice updates throughout with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a roomy two-car garage. Lovely lot with lots of shade trees and a large backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
219 Chimney
219 Chimney Lane, Red Chute, LA
COUNTRY PLACE LIVING - MOVE IN READY- REDUCED - Spacious four bedroom two full baths! New decorative painting throughout with a great living area with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with w.b.f.p and mantel.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1952 Honey Tree Trail
1952 Honeytree Trl, Eastwood, LA
1952 Honey Tree Trail Available 06/15/20 Exceptional Home In Forest Hill's in Haughton.... - Large Lot*Landscaped*2 car garage*4 bedrooms*2 bathrooms*fireplace*Tiled Open Floor Plan*Great Schools*Close to BAFB* (RLNE2950792)
Results within 10 miles of Haughton
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
23 Units Available
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1393 sqft
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
12 Units Available
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
9 Units Available
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
524 Half Moon Lane
524 Half Moon Lane, Bossier City, LA
One of our areas newest and finest neighborhoods, Tiburon is a gated community that exemplifies all that is good about Bossier. This immaculate home features all of the luxuries you expect. Granite. Ceramic and wood floors. Whirlpool master bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1713 Hassell Dr
1713 Hassell Dr, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1661 sqft
1713 Hassell Dr Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Cypress Place Home - This beautiful home is in a gated community in South Bossier. Open floor plan. 3 Bed 2 Bath. The master is remote w/ two closets, one is very large.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1128 Eli-Conner Drive
1128 Eli Connor Dr, Bossier City, LA
1128 Eli-Conner Drive Available 07/15/20 Just Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base.....
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6205 Hollyhock
6205 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1436 sqft
Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base...
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2105 BEAUREGARD
2105 Beauregard Place, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1480 sqft
2105 BEAUREGARD - House for Lease - Don't MISS this one! This home is available for lease. It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with about 1480 sq ft. The rent is $1250 month with a $1000 deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
212 Shadow Ridge
212 Shadow Ridge Drive, Bossier County, LA
Beautiful updated home! - This beautiful updated home is situated on a little over an acre.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5316 Lantana
5316 Lantana Lane, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1447 sqft
5316 Lantana Available 07/01/20 GREAT HOME IN SOUTH BOSSIER - Located in Golden Meadows in South Bossier. Three bedrooms and two baths. Two car garage. 1447 Square feet. In one of the best school districts in Louisiana.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Sherwood Lane
207 Sherwood Lane, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1441 sqft
207 Sherwood Lane Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Country Place in Haughton - Property is located on the outskirts of Bossier City in the town of Haughton & its a Great place to learn how to fish, walk or ride a bike around..
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
223 Deerwood Lane
223 Deerwood Lane, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1786 sqft
223 Deerwood Lane Available 08/01/20 Country Place Charmer....
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
420 Dogwood South Lane
420 Dogwood South Lane, Red Chute, LA
420 Dogwood South Lane Available 06/30/20 Upstairs Bonus w/full Bath...
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
526 Fox Cove
526 Fox Cove, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Great home in the Gated Community of Dogwood South. Features an open floor plan, wood floors, granite counter tops, neutral new paint, large covered patio area out back. Community features pool, walking trails, horse stables and more.
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
511 Linnhurst
511 Linnhurst Dr, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1239 sqft
511 Linnhurst Available 05/01/20 SAVANNAH PLACE-SOUTH BOSSIER NEAR BAFB - Great home located in Savannah Place Sudbivision just off of Barskdale Blvd only a couple of minutes from the Air Force Base.