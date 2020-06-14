Apartment List
65 Apartments for rent in Gardere, LA with hardwood floors

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
8227-C Bayou Fountain Ave
8227 Bayou Fountain Ave, Gardere, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
725 sqft
8227 Bayou Fountain Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse Located in Bayou Fountain Area. This Townhouse offers great living space, washer and dryer included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
1484 Lila St
1484 Lila St, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1234 sqft
Be the first to live in this completely remodeled home near LSU!!! Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Baton Rouge.
Results within 1 mile of Gardere

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Baton Rouge
1 Unit Available
2251 Springtide Dr
2251 Springridge Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1674 sqft
2251 Springtide Dr Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom plus office plus community pool! - Spacious 3 bedroom home has wood floors through all bedrooms, living & dining.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
413 Winterhaven Dr
413 Winterhaven Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1548 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
UPDATED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Westhaven Subdivision. Open floor plan with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood Laminate floors in Living Room and Hallway. NEW carpet in bedrooms. FRESHLY PAINTED.
Results within 5 miles of Gardere
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
$
Jefferson - Drusilla
13 Units Available
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Airline/Jefferson
10 Units Available
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$962
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
Airline/Jefferson
12 Units Available
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$770
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
$
Old Goodwood
6 Units Available
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,258
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
2 Units Available
Ole Towne
1627 College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ole Towne in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
South Baton Rouge
6 Units Available
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Mid City
12 Units Available
Ingleside Gardens
330 Ingleside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1093 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ingleside Gardens in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Mayfair
54 Units Available
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
$
Pollard - Woodchase
22 Units Available
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
$
Airline/Jefferson
2 Units Available
Devonshire
11620 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$960
1200 sqft
We are conveniently located close to everything: the best restaurants, banks, and great schools such as Woodlawn Elementary and High. Also, we're convenient to ITT Technical College and both I-10 and I-12 Interstates.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 11 at 10:33pm
Old South Baton Rouge
116 Units Available
The Bradshaw
3000 July St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
823 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1043 sqft
Within walking distance to Louisiana State University. Also close to Varsity Theater, Tiger Stadium and City Park. Apartments with built-in microwaves, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy amenities like grab-and-go breakfasts and snacks.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
6 Units Available
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
48 Units Available
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$929
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 8 at 03:15pm
Perkins - Highland
2 Units Available
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe
10202 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,411
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1279 sqft
Beautifully landscaped property with blooming gardens and stunning fountains. Units include deluxe private patio or balcony. Just blocks from the Mississippi River and minutes from Perkins Row, LSU and the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 10 at 02:09pm
$
Old Goodwood
1 Unit Available
Parc at Mid City
1100 S Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc at Mid City in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
College Town
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Baton Rouge
5151 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$710
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$714
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
928 sqft
The HUB at Baton Rouge Apartment Homes is located on the historic Highland Road and is less than one mile from Louisiana State University.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
South Campus
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Brightside
2000 Brightside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$784
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$420
2170 sqft
Retreat at Brightside was recently fully renovated.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
LSU
1 Unit Available
3390 Nicholson Dr. Unit C305
3390 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1322 sqft
Victory Commons - 2BR condo in upscale, gated community outside the LSU gates and 5 minute walk to Tiger Stadium. Two bedroom split floorplan that is great for privacy.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mid City
1 Unit Available
4735 Government St. Apt 204
4735 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Condo in Mid City - On Government St, this mid-city condo will be ready to move in on June 6! Fresh paint, wood floors, and granite counter tops are a few of the great features of this 1bed/1bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Gardere, LA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gardere renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

