Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

87 Apartments for rent in Prospect, KY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
19 Units Available
Veranda at Norton Commons Apartments
9506 Civic Way, Prospect, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,104
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1383 sqft
Minutes from I-75 with plenty of amenities including a pool, playground, dog park, gym and community garden. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Trash valet and garages available.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prospect
1 Unit Available
8400 Westover Dr.
8400 Westover Drive, Prospect, KY
Studio
$2,950
Great House in Hunting Creek Estates - Pictures Coming Soon!!!! Hardwood Floors. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Family Room, Screened in Private Rear Porch, Finished Basement, Huge Back Yard, 3 Car Garage. (RLNE5835115)
Results within 5 miles of Prospect
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
21 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$908
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
31 Units Available
Summit Place
5201 Eagles Peak Way, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1327 sqft
Nowhere promises to be as comfortable as Summit Place, our beautiful community is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood in North East Louisville just minutes from everything.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lyndon
18 Units Available
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northfield
15 Units Available
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$809
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
115 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
Studio
$865
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,002
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
137 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
Studio
$969
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$939
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1047 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Briarwood
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$820
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Maple Brook Apartments
11507 Maple Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$815
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Covered balconies, modern kitchens, large closets and laundry rooms. Utilities included. Community amenities include sundeck, swimming pool, on-site laundry. Pet-friendly. Near Paddock Shops and Springhurst.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lyndon
10 Units Available
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$810
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$866
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
28 Units Available
Sova
11707 Nansemond Pl, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$849
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1032 sqft
Redecorated commodious garden apartments with vast closets, dishwashers, air conditioning and balconies. Community with playground and swimming pool. Walk to the Summit and Springhurst shopping centers, and enjoy the convenience of being near major expressways.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$936
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville and from shopping, dining and University of Louisville nightlife. Units include outdoor space, hardwood floors, dishwashers and on-site laundry. Access to clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
10400 Shadow Ridge Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1273 sqft
Located 20 minutes from downtown Louisville, with convenient access to major shopping and eating hubs of the area. One- and two-bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated March 21 at 12:12am
16 Units Available
Champion Farms
3700 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1307 sqft
Within walking distance to Springhurst Towne Center. Apartments with private entrances, walk-in laundry rooms and kitchen pantries in a pet-friendly community with a large bark park. On-site tanning salon, spa, swimming pool, gym and more.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9511 Felsmere Cir
9511 Felsmere Circle, Jefferson County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5030 sqft
This 3400+ sq ft stunner sits in the heart SPRINGHURST, on almost half an acre corner lot! If you're looking for a move in ready home with an open concept plan, this is the one.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9317 Norton Commons Blvd
9317 Norton Commons Boulevard, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1696 sqft
Norton Commons LOUISVILLE's easy livin' Neighborhood! Where you Live/work and play! 9317 is a charming town home for perfect entertaining and located one block from the town square. Walk to your favorite restaurant, dog park or choice of 3 pools.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1018 Harmony Landing Rd
1018 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1212 sqft
This is a 1200 sqft, 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with an eat in kitchen and family room. The kitchen walks out to a wood deck and beautiful backyard with a shed provided for storage.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1029 Rollingwood Ln
1029 Rollingwood Lane, Goshen, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2275 sqft
Enjoy over 2200 square feet in this 4 bd, 2 bath home. Features a formal living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, family room, double deck, and walk out basement. New flooring throughout home, stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer included.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5310 Rock Ridge Dr
5310 Rock Ridge Drive, Jefferson County, KY
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3445 sqft
Monthly rental Furnished $3750. Open. Spacious. Immaculate. Gorgeous home in the desirable Rock Springs subdivision. This 5 years old cutie offers 5 bedrooms 3.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Moorland
1 Unit Available
1913 Claremoor Dr
1913 Claremoor Drive, Moorland, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1178 sqft
Beautiful home! Location! Location! Location! Great Room with Dining area, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, office and 1.5 baths. Shows Great with a Big Driveway and fenced yard!

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
12304 Warner Drive
12304 Warner Drive, Oldham County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2500 sqft
This 3BR/2BA Single Family Home located in a quiet cul-de-sac comes with finished basement, fenced in patio, 2-car garage, new paint and flooring throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coldstream
1 Unit Available
12317 Amber Woods Court
12317 Amber Woods Court, Coldstream, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2790 sqft
East End - 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Neutral decor, Eat-in Kitchen with all appliances, Vaulted great room with gas fireplace, Finished walkout basement with kitchenette, Large deck, Home is on a cul-de-sac. (RLNE5854980)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5407 Merribrook Lane
5407 Merribrook Lane, Jefferson County, KY
5 Bedrooms
$3,195
5267 sqft
- Located in the prestigious sought-after neighborhood of Wolf Pen Springs, this beautiful home has so much to offer! With over 5,000 square feet of living area, this 5 bedrooms, 4 bathroom home journey begins as you enter through the beautiful
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Prospect, KY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Prospect renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

