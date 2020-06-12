/
2 bedroom apartments
42 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Valley Center, KS
Northeast K-96
19 Units Available
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
9 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$813
809 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
11 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$769
978 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
Delano
3 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
8 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
17 Units Available
Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$789
935 sqft
Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes have on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers and parking. Access to gym, business center, playground and sports courts. Conveniently located just off of I-235.
12 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$869
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
8 Units Available
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$669
940 sqft
This development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that are close to shopping and dining. Each unit offers ample storage, new flooring, central air, on-site laundry and more. The community offers a fitness center.
Maize
12 Units Available
Watercress Apartments
4060 Reed Ave, Maize, KS
2 Bedrooms
$954
1112 sqft
Community offers 24-hour fitness center, pool, sun deck, and more. Close to Old Navy, New Market Square, and Central Heights Shopping Mall. Units have brand new kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and private patio.
Riverside
1 Unit Available
1327 n woodland
1327 Woodland Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 CUTE 2BR BRICK DUPLEX CLOSE TO RIVER IN RIVERSIDE - Property Id: 300053 Cute brick duplex in the heart of Riverside close to the river offstreet parking central heat with window AC very quiet must see Apply at TurboTenant:
South Central
1 Unit Available
1215 S Ellis
1215 Ellis Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
872 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home - Come and check out this adorable single family home.
South Central
1 Unit Available
511 E. Indianapolis
511 E Indianapolis St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$595
1100 sqft
511 E. Indianapolis - Property Id: 293278 511 E. Indianapolis Wichita,KS Rent: $ 595.00 Deposit:$595.
College Hill
1 Unit Available
444 S. Fountain
444 S Fountain St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
DUPLEX - 2 bed 1 bath Central heat/air Eat in kitchen No garage Washer and dryer hook ups in basement Fridge and range provided. No dishwasher Unfinished basement 750 SQFT No pets Tenant responsible for Electric, gas, and Trash.
College Hill
1 Unit Available
4119 E Lewis
4119 E Lewis St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$950
GORGEOUS Remodeled 2 Story Duplex in College Hill - $200 first month rent - COLLEGE HILL DUPLEX $200 off first full months rent This beautiful 2-bedroom 1 bath duplex is located in College Hill of Wichita, KS.
Maize
1 Unit Available
4134 Manchester Ct
4134 North Manchester Street, Maize, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1190 sqft
Beautiful Villa in Independent Senior Living Community +55 yrs - This beautiful and brand new (built in 2020) Villa's unit with a view of the water is ready for move in! This is the Windsor floor plan, which features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and
Country Overlook
1 Unit Available
528 N Belmont Ave
528 N Belmont Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
College Hill Duplex - Beautiful duplex unit just steps from the Belmont arch. Refinished floors need paint and flooring. Schedule a showing today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5685687)
Uptown
1 Unit Available
3012 E. First #2
3012 E 1st St N, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
Duplex for rent - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex rent $600 deposit $500 $35 application fee per adult tenant responsible for all utilities refrigerator, stove and dishwasher come with the property no pets allowed call us for a showing 316-260-2288 No
Historic Midtown
1 Unit Available
1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3
1240 North Emporia Avenue, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
- Upstairs unit 2 bedroom 1 bathroom $895 rent $700 deposit $35 application fee per adult (RLNE5636397)
College Hill
1 Unit Available
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JUNE 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.
Country Acres
1 Unit Available
962 N Acadia
962 Acadia Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom near Bishop Carroll High School - Get ready to fall in love with your next home! This darling home is completely remodeled with new kitchen, fresh paint and carpet and neat as a pin.
Village
1 Unit Available
102 S. OakWood Ave
102 South Oakwood, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1960 sqft
102 S. OakWood Ave Available 07/02/20 East Side Location - East Side Location No Cats Allowed (RLNE4795965)
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
3105 W Dora
3105 West Dora Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! - This house wont last long! Oversized yard with outside storage space, fence, and fire pit.
College Hill
1 Unit Available
442 S. Fountain
442 South Fountain Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
750 sqft
442 S Fountain Available 07/01/20 DUPLEX - 2 bed 1 bath Eat in kitchen Central heat/air No fenced yard No dishwasher 1 car detached garage Unfinished basement 750 SQFT NO PETS East high Tenant pays electric, gas, and trash.
1 Unit Available
8700 W. University Unit A
8700 West University Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
8700 W. University Unit A Available 08/03/20 ` - ` (RLNE2726407)
