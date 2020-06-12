/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:46 AM
10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Haysville, KS
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Haysville
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
335 S Jane St, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
981 sqft
Welcome to your new apartment home with Bridgewater. This 96-unit family friendly community is set in a southern suburb of Wichita, in the city of Haysville, Kansas.
Results within 5 miles of Haysville
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Wichita
1 Unit Available
3016 S Euclid
3016 Euclid Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Cute family home in quiet southwest Wichita neighborhood - Come home to this very well-maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with another room that can be used as an office/den and a bonus room and family room in the basement.
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
Southwest Village
1 Unit Available
3909 W. 31st St. S. - 301
3909 W 31st St S 301, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$795
1347 sqft
Quiet Townhome Community 2 BR - 2 BR, 2 BA - Washer/Dryer Hookups - Private Patio - Appliances - Shades - Ceiling Fans - Fireplace - Pets Welcome with Approval! Rent amount shown is for monthly auto-pay schedule.
Results within 10 miles of Haysville
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
Delano
3 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$769
978 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JUNE 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Village
1 Unit Available
102 S. OakWood Ave
102 South Oakwood, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1960 sqft
102 S. OakWood Ave Available 07/02/20 East Side Location - East Side Location No Cats Allowed (RLNE4795965)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
3800 E. 16th - 203
3800 East 16th Street North, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
893 sqft
This newly REMODELED apartment unit is right across from the WSU campus. Tenant only pays for electric and a $15/month water & trash fee.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Meadowlark
1 Unit Available
2122 S Dellrose
2122 South Dellrose Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1263 sqft
This cute updated 2 bedroom/2 full bath bungalow features a large living room with faux fireplace, dining room, kitchen with all appliances and hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
Fairfax
1 Unit Available
861 S. Broadview
861 S Broadview Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
880 sqft
This is a cozy 3-level duplex with 2 carpeted bedrooms located upstairs next to a full bathroom. There is a lovely living room with great natural light and a nicely tiled kitchen on the main floor with enough space for a dining room table.
Similar Pages
Haysville 2 BedroomsHaysville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHaysville 3 BedroomsHaysville Apartments with Balcony
Haysville Apartments with GarageHaysville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHaysville Apartments with ParkingHaysville Apartments with Pool