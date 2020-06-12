Apartment List
/
KS
/
haysville
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:46 AM

10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Haysville, KS

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Haysville
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
335 S Jane St, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
981 sqft
Welcome to your new apartment home with Bridgewater. This 96-unit family friendly community is set in a southern suburb of Wichita, in the city of Haysville, Kansas.
Results within 5 miles of Haysville

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Wichita
1 Unit Available
3016 S Euclid
3016 Euclid Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Cute family home in quiet southwest Wichita neighborhood - Come home to this very well-maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with another room that can be used as an office/den and a bonus room and family room in the basement.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
Southwest Village
1 Unit Available
3909 W. 31st St. S. - 301
3909 W 31st St S 301, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$795
1347 sqft
Quiet Townhome Community 2 BR - 2 BR, 2 BA - Washer/Dryer Hookups - Private Patio - Appliances - Shades - Ceiling Fans - Fireplace - Pets Welcome with Approval! Rent amount shown is for monthly auto-pay schedule.
Results within 10 miles of Haysville
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
Delano
3 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$769
978 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JUNE 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Village
1 Unit Available
102 S. OakWood Ave
102 South Oakwood, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1960 sqft
102 S. OakWood Ave Available 07/02/20 East Side Location - East Side Location No Cats Allowed (RLNE4795965)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
3800 E. 16th - 203
3800 East 16th Street North, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
893 sqft
This newly REMODELED apartment unit is right across from the WSU campus. Tenant only pays for electric and a $15/month water & trash fee.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Meadowlark
1 Unit Available
2122 S Dellrose
2122 South Dellrose Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1263 sqft
This cute updated 2 bedroom/2 full bath bungalow features a large living room with faux fireplace, dining room, kitchen with all appliances and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
Fairfax
1 Unit Available
861 S. Broadview
861 S Broadview Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
880 sqft
This is a cozy 3-level duplex with 2 carpeted bedrooms located upstairs next to a full bathroom. There is a lovely living room with great natural light and a nicely tiled kitchen on the main floor with enough space for a dining room table.

Similar Pages

Haysville 2 BedroomsHaysville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHaysville 3 BedroomsHaysville Apartments with Balcony
Haysville Apartments with GarageHaysville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHaysville Apartments with ParkingHaysville Apartments with Pool
Haysville Apartments with Washer-DryerHaysville Dog Friendly ApartmentsHaysville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
Newton, KSHalstead, KSDerby, KS
El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University