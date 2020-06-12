/
/
osgood
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
1 Apartments for rent in Osgood, IN📍
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
2 Units Available
Country Place
720 Shook Street, Osgood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$649
695 sqft
Discover your new home at Country Place Apartments in Osgood, IN. This community is located on Shook St. in the 47037 area of Osgood. Select from 1 to 2 bedroom apartments then schedule a tour of the community.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Osgood rentals listed on Apartment List is $650.
Some of the colleges located in the Osgood area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, Union Institute & University, and Miami University-Hamilton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Osgood from include Cincinnati, Columbus, Fairfield, Hamilton, and Florence.