Apartment List
/
IL
/
zion
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

35 Apartments for rent in Zion, IL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2902 31st Street
2902 31st Street, Zion, IL
2 Bedrooms
$990
960 sqft
This beautiful spacious two-bedroom, one bath apartment unit in Zion will ready to occupy around 20th of August. Situated in a quiet, secure 8-unit well managed apartment building.
Results within 5 miles of Zion
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
23 Units Available
Hidden Oak Apartments
8600 82nd St, Pleasant Prairie, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,194
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,714
1278 sqft
Tranquility and location. Welcome to the ultimate in apartment homes. Hidden Oak replaces the strains of a busy day with the harmony of a beautiful, park-like setting. While placing you less than a mile away from everything you desire.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Imperial Tower
805 Baldwin Ave, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$848
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$981
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1140 sqft
Imperial Tower is a well established rental community that has enjoyed an excellent reputation in the Waukegan area for the past 25 years.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$975
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
40 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,167
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,267
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Fox Crest
2805 West Glen Flora Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$830
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
917 sqft
Surrounded by 13 acres of grounds, Fox Crest welcomes you to their leafy apartment complex. Rooms have air conditioning, carpets and ceiling fans. Close to restaurants and the People's Choice Family Fun Center.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Arrow
8732 Sheridan Rd A
8732 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
SHERIDAN GROVE UNIT A RANCH - Property Id: 116920 HIDDEN GEM. Recently rehabbed/redesigned and redecorated 3 br/1bath ranch within 5 unit complex easily overlooked from Sheridan Road. Shaded back common yard.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside South
8059 27th Ave
8059 27th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1102 sqft
8059 27th Ave - Upper Available 08/10/20 Large 3 BR Southside Upper with Garage Space! - Large 3 BR Southside Upper with Garage Space! Features include eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and pantry, Large open living room, Master bedroom with small

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1130 Palmer Place
1130 Palmer Place, Waukegan, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1232 sqft
Sharp Vintage Unit, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace Wood burning, Kitchen Nook, outdoor deck. Small Dog allowed with addl deposit. Tenants pay gas and electric, washer/dryer hookup in bsmt, each tenant has own bst & laundry area.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Continental Village
4219 BRENTWOOD Lane
4219 Brentwood Lane, Waukegan, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1476 sqft
DESIRABLE TOWN HOME IN GURNEE SCHOOL DISTRICT. RARE FIND IN A DESIRABLE LOCATION. GREAT UNIT BACKING TO WETLANDS. 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATH TOWN HOME BACKING UP TO A HUGE YARD WITH NATURE VIEWS. VERY SPACIOUS AND NICE LAYOUT.

1 of 1

Last updated December 28 at 08:57 PM
1 Unit Available
The Northwest
620 1st Street
620 1st Street, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1312 sqft
Duplex brick building with 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors sliding closet doors with wood trim. Home has a bath and half bath in basement. Bath has plenty of mirrors. Kit has lots of cabinets with stove and fridge. Bst bath Shower and toilet.
Results within 10 miles of Zion
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$963
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
$
24 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,303
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
30 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,264
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,309
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
139 Units Available
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
Studio
$1,122
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1118 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
7 Units Available
Nash
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Grant
3528 22nd Ave
3528 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
3528 22nd Ave Available 08/01/20 Nicely updated Single family - This spacious two bedroom one bath home has a nice living room leading to a large eat in kitchen W/sliding glass doors leading out to the patio,s complete with all appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kenosha Central Business District
300 60th St. Kenosha, WI 56
300 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
TRINITY ON THE LAKE Unit 6 - Property Id: 116914 RARE OPENING IN BEAUTIFUL, VINTAGE BUILDING. Across from Wolfenbuttel Park, Kenosha Yacht Club. Lake Michigan Beach directly across the street. Closest Apartments To Lake Michigan Beach.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Grant
1728 25th St
1728 25th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
962 sqft
1728 25th St Available 08/01/20 Adorable Cape Cod - This 3 bedroom ranch is freshly updated, with new paint and flooring. Living room with large, southern exposure window. Kitchen with newer cabinets and includes all appliances.

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbor Side
4020 11th Ave
4020 11th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Walk to Lake Michigan from this Kenosha TownHome! - Walk to Lake Michigan from this recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Townhouse in the heart of the city of Kenosha.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkside
3105 14th Lane #3A
3105 14th Lane, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
3105 14th Lane #3A Available 08/07/20 Nice 2 bed 2 bath condo with attached 1 car garage! - Super nice 2 bed 2 bath condo with 1 car attached garage, large living room with sliding doors to patio.
City Guide for Zion, IL

The layout of Zion was originally constructed to mimic the design of the Union Jack flag of the United Kingdom. Unfortunately, the roads that were supposed to form the diagonal parts of the flag were never completed, but it's still a close approximation.

Zion is unique not only for having spawned the 1970s hair rock band Shoes (who were still recording as recently as 2012), but also for being one of only a very few cities in the world to be carefully planned before it was built. Other towns and cities have grown up haphazardly around a water source or crossing point between roads, but such chaos wasn't good enough for Zion. Town founder John Alexander Dowie meticulously planned where all the streets would go before the first paving stone was set. Was he some kind of control freak? Probably, but his careful planning means that Zion residents benefit from having good access to their homes and businesses, buildings that are oriented to catch as much natural light as possible, and plenty of parks. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Zion, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Zion renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILMilwaukee, WIEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILMount Prospect, ILRacine, WIOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
West Allis, WINew Berlin, WIElgin, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILGreenfield, WIPleasant Prairie, WIGurnee, ILGrayslake, ILLibertyville, ILLake Bluff, ILMundelein, IL
Round Lake Beach, ILLake Forest, ILVernon Hills, ILRound Lake, ILHighland Park, ILHighwood, ILBuffalo Grove, ILDeerfield, ILWauconda, ILLake Zurich, ILLakemoor, ILWheeling, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College