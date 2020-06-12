Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM

27 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Zion, IL

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1713 Hebron Avenue
1713 Hebron Avenue, Zion, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1025 sqft
RANCH IS IN GREAT LOCATION AND HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED. LARGE BACK YARD WITH ALLEY ACCESS. 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATH AND FULL BASEMENT. NICE SIZE KITCHEN WITH TABLE EATING AREA. NICE SIZE BEDROOMS AND LOTS OF STORAGE.
Results within 5 miles of Zion
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
17 Units Available
Hidden Oak Apartments
8600 82nd St, Pleasant Prairie, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1278 sqft
Tranquility and location. Welcome to the ultimate in apartment homes. Hidden Oak replaces the strains of a busy day with the harmony of a beautiful, park-like setting. While placing you less than a mile away from everything you desire.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
3505 North Lewis Avenue
3505 North Lewis Avenue, Beach Park, IL
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Heatherstone
1 Unit Available
12927 West Wakefield Drive
12927 Wakefield Drive, Beach Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
Stop Looking! This is the one! Dramatic 2-Story Liv Rm, w/ Lots of Natural Light. Gorgeous Flooring! Clean, Nicely Kept Home! Kit w/Loads of Cabinets, Corian Counter Tops, and Beautiful Backsplash.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2445 North Sheridan Road
2445 North Sheridan Road, Waukegan, IL
Well maintained 4 bedroom ranch across from golf course & close to Lyons Woods & North Shore Bike Trail. Many updated features! Kitchen has eat-in area, breakfast bar & pantry; and all appliances. Living Room with Bamboo Wood Flooring.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Red Arrow
1 Unit Available
8732 Sheridan Rd A
8732 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
SHERIDAN GROVE UNIT A RANCH - Property Id: 116920 HIDDEN GEM. Recently rehabbed/redesigned and redecorated 3 br/1bath ranch within 5 unit complex easily overlooked from Sheridan Road. Shaded back common yard.
Results within 10 miles of Zion
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
142 Units Available
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1366 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
Nash
10 Units Available
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1415 sqft
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
White Caps
8 Units Available
Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1112 sqft
Windsong Village offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments surrounded by 15 acres of beautiful, mature landscaping.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
7517 28th Ave.
7517 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
7517 28th Ave. Available 07/01/20 Adorable Cape Cod - Adorable Cape Cod 3 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Kenosha.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
88 Wiltshire Court
88 Wiltshire Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1924 sqft
88 Wiltshire Court Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom End Unit Located in the Kensington Court subdivision! - YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! LARGE 3 BEDROOM, 2.

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
59 Amber CT
59 Amber Court, Lindenhurst, IL
Available 06/15/20 Single family home in Lindenhurst - Property Id: 284308 SIngle family home in Harvest Hill Community. -House located in quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harbor Side
1 Unit Available
4020 11th Ave
4020 11th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Walk to Lake Michigan from this Kenosha TownHome! - Walk to Lake Michigan from this recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Townhouse in the heart of the city of Kenosha.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
4705 28th Ave
4705 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
4 Bedroom 2 Bath home for rent, FULLY remodeled - 4 BR/ 2 Bath home with finished basement and garage. A relaxing large back yard and a large front yard for the kiddos to play. No smoking, No pets.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
1503 68th Street
1503 68th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1452 sqft
Charming Bungalow - Modern 3 bedroom home with large kitchen and formal dining room. Large living room with wood floors, 2 contemporary bathrooms, and large yard. (RLNE4919085)

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
7013 14th Ave
7013 14th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1290 sqft
7013 14th Ave Available 08/07/20 Completely Renovated 3 BR/ 1.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
The Pines
1 Unit Available
1777 Sycamor Ln
1777 Sycamore Lane, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1692 sqft
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY FEATURING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND FOYER WITH UPGRADED OAK STAIRCASE. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FAMILY/GAME ROOM IN FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. WINDOWS HAVE BEEN REPLACED.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5048 Adele Dr
5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL
House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2303 Honeysuckle Court
2303 Honeysuckle Court, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1876 sqft
Available now! Freshly painted and brand-new luxury vinyl flooring on main and upper levels. Bright and open living room opens to the dining room, perfect for family gatherings.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
647 Wilbur Court
647 Wilbur Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1646 sqft
Beautiful rental with Gurnee Schools! 3 large bedrooms. Home sets up for master bedrooms on either the main or 2nd level, making the property perfect for an in-law arrangement.

1 of 29

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
29656 North Birch Avenue
29656 Birch Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2068 sqft
A delightful and charming light filled home. New hardwood floors throughout the first floor.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3333 STRATFORD Court
3333 Stratford Court, North Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1750 sqft
SPACIOUS TWO STORY, CORNER PENTHOUSE UNIT IN AWARD WINNING SCHOOL DISTRICT!! Move into this light and bright unit featuring a large private corner balcony with outdoor storage closet, in-unit washer/dryer and 9-foot ceilings.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
18415 West Grand Drive
18415 West Grand Drive, Gages Lake, IL
Awesome, updated- 4 bedroom, 1. 5 bath home ready for move in ! NEw updates include new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, ss appliances, disposal.

June 2020 Zion Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Zion Rent Report. Zion rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Zion rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Zion rents increased over the past month

Zion rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Zion stand at $898 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,057 for a two-bedroom. Zion's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Zion, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Zion rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Zion, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Zion is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Zion's median two-bedroom rent of $1,057 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Zion.
    • While Zion's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Zion than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Zion.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

