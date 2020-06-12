Apartment List
/
IL
/
zion
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM

35 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Zion, IL

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2313 Lewis Av
2313 Lewis Avenue, Zion, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Spacious remodeled 2 Bedrooms on Lewis Av - Property Id: 44460 Spacious 2 bedrooms on Lewis Ave. Highlights are large eat-in tiled Kitchen. Large living room refinished with all laminate floors, freshly painted walls and new bath vanities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sheridan Road Park
1 Unit Available
3313 Colgate Avenue
3313 Colgate Avenue, Zion, IL
2 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
See it to believe it ! It's very rare you find modern and luxury looking totally upgraded almost brand new, very well managed apartment rental unit in Zion ! Last year at this time, everything was upgraded, Nice and spacious bright 2 bed and 1
Results within 5 miles of Zion
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
19 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
52 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Harbor Lake
1610 Sunset Ave, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Cozy apartments that surround a private lake, close to public transportation and major roads. Off-street parking, on-site maintenance and package receiving services all available. Rooms have air conditioning, large closets and window coverings.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
981 sqft
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
17 Units Available
Hidden Oak Apartments
8600 82nd St, Pleasant Prairie, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1135 sqft
Tranquility and location. Welcome to the ultimate in apartment homes. Hidden Oak replaces the strains of a busy day with the harmony of a beautiful, park-like setting. While placing you less than a mile away from everything you desire.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
3 Units Available
Imperial Tower
805 Baldwin Ave, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1140 sqft
Imperial Tower is a well established rental community that has enjoyed an excellent reputation in the Waukegan area for the past 25 years.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
4 Units Available
Fox Crest
2805 West Glen Flora Avenue, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$945
917 sqft
Surrounded by 13 acres of grounds, Fox Crest welcomes you to their leafy apartment complex. Rooms have air conditioning, carpets and ceiling fans. Close to restaurants and the People's Choice Family Fun Center.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
The Northwest
1 Unit Available
456 North Avenue
456 North Avenue, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 sqft
Two flat unit on the 2nd floor. Tenants pay gas & electric

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Side of Little Fort
1 Unit Available
322 North COUNTY Street
322 North County Street, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
450 sqft
BACK UNIT FOR RENT AVAILABLE. 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH PRIVATE PARTIAL BASEMENT. BACK YARD AND PARKING IN REAR. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR SHOWING. REALTOR OWNED BUT NOT LIST AGENT.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
222 North West Street
222 North West Street, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
700 sqft
Great Location. Enjoy the top level of this Victorian home. See the high ceiling and the walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The living room has a great place to sit and read a book or people watch from the round room of windows.

1 of 10

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
525 West Clayton Street
525 West Clayton Street, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Vintage building .1st floor has 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room, large kitchen. Washer dryer hook up in the basement for your own unit. Tenant pays electric and heat and owner pays water.

1 of 1

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
The Northwest
1 Unit Available
620 1st Street
620 1st Street, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1312 sqft
Duplex brick building with 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors sliding closet doors with wood trim. Home has a bath and half bath in basement. Bath has plenty of mirrors. Kit has lots of cabinets with stove and fridge. Bst bath Shower and toilet.
Results within 10 miles of Zion
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
White Caps
8 Units Available
Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$960
794 sqft
Windsong Village offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments surrounded by 15 acres of beautiful, mature landscaping.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
143 Units Available
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1118 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
$
24 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
8 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
880 sqft
At The Lakes at Fountain Square in Waukegan, IL, everyday life is filled with comfort and luxury.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
Nash
10 Units Available
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1033 sqft
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
$
33 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington
1 Unit Available
4816 13th Ct Upper
4816 13th Court, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$825
Unit Upper Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom all utilities included - Property Id: 297232 Upper 2 bedroom ceramic shower , newer appliances, small upper deck , backyard gazebo, fenced yard, two blocks from boys and girls club.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Columbus
1 Unit Available
2018 62nd St
2018 62nd Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$925
850 sqft
2018 62nd St - Kenosha - Property Id: 285955 Kenosha - Lower Duplex - Contact our office for a free application - Turbo Tenant Applications are not monitored or accepted. Call our office at 262-358-9919.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
115 56th Street, #21
115 56th Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Lake Living in Downtown Kenosha! - Enjoy this gorgeous condominium in Kenosha's waterfront district. Steps away from Kenosha Farmer's Market, beaches, museums and more! This 2B 2B home fully furnished and equipped for turn key move in.

June 2020 Zion Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Zion Rent Report. Zion rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Zion rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Zion Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Zion Rent Report. Zion rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Zion rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Zion rents increased over the past month

Zion rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Zion stand at $898 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,057 for a two-bedroom. Zion's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Zion, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Zion rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Zion, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Zion is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Zion's median two-bedroom rent of $1,057 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Zion.
    • While Zion's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Zion than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Zion.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Zion 2 BedroomsZion 3 Bedrooms
    Zion Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Zion Apartments with Washer-Dryer

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Chicago, ILMilwaukee, WIEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, IL
    Kenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIElgin, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
    Racine, WIGreenfield, WILibertyville, ILLake Zurich, ILBarrington, ILNorridge, ILLincolnwood, IL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
    Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
    City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College