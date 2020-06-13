Apartment List
/
IL
/
woodstock
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:06 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Woodstock, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1350 N. Madison St.
1350 North Madison Street, Woodstock, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,645
820 sqft
Available 06/27/20 EXTRA BIG 1BED IN THE HEART OF WEST LOOP! WHOA!!! - Property Id: 256211 WEST LOOP! LUX+STYLISH 1BED, 1BATH! EXTRA BIG! WITH BALCONY! 10 FT CEILINGS Oversized windows Track lighting SS apps Grey cabinetry QUARTZ countertops Plank

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3039 Courtland St
3039 Courtland Street, Woodstock, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1224 sqft
3039 Courtland St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
531 Leah Lane
531 Leah Lane, Woodstock, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
878 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom second-floor unit. New updates throughout the unit, with a balcony. This unit comes with all appliances including a washer/dryer. Let's not forget about the 1 car garage!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
638 St Johns Road
638 Saint Johns Rd, Woodstock, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1300 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.1 bath w/finished basement, Appliances, back yard, garage BEING PAINTED AND New carpet coming

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Bull Valley Golf Club
1 Unit Available
1400 West Longwood Drive
1400 West Longwood Drive, Woodstock, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
8050 sqft
Live the life of luxury! Over 8000 square feet of custom living space! Nestled in the Sanctuary of Bull Valley this French country home has spectacular views of the prairie! Warm welcoming covered front porch great for summer nights! Rich 2-story

1 of 20

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1282 Dean Street
1282 Dean Street, Woodstock, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1450 sqft
Spacious Tri-level home for rent 4 bed 2 bath in a GREAT location, near the Historic Woodstock Square, train and Rt. 14. Living room is big with vaulted ceilings, you'll get to enjoy a brick wood burning fireplace during the winter.
Results within 5 miles of Woodstock

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
217 Uteg Street
217 Uteg Street, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
891 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH SECOND FLOOR END UNIT CONDO. MOVE IN READY, NEWER LAMINATE FLOOR, NEWER DUAL SLIDER DOOR AND MORE. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM OFFERS WALK-IN CLOSET AND FULL BATH. SLIDER OPENS TO PRIVATE DECK AND TREE-LINED BACKYARD. WASHER & DRYER.

1 of 10

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Four Colonies
1 Unit Available
485 Brook Drive
485 Brook Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1364 sqft
Kitchen features SS appliances. 1 Car attached Garage. Washer/Dryer included. Deck & fenced Yard. Rehab in 2017: new garage door, water heater, gutters/downspouts, thermostat, vinyl flooring and many other improvements! Pet Friendly.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
9311 North Muirfield Drive
9311 North Muirfield Drive, Lakewood, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3086 sqft
NO PETS/NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Beautiful 5 bedroom home in Turnberry! 2-story foyer leads to separate living room or dining room with marble floor and bow window. Trimmed archways to both rooms add exquisite detail.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
141 Edgewater Drive
141 Edgewater Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3472 sqft
Want to "shelter in place" at the lake? SHORT TERM RENTAL OPTION AVAILABLE. Available July 19th. This classic lake cottage has been COMPLETELY TRANSFORMED for today's modern life.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
7317 Chesterfield Road
7317 Chesterfield Road, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2400 sqft
Seller requires all entrants cover their mouths and noses during showings. Gloves provided in the house, please dispose of when finished looking and only take one pair for each person. Bathroom is being remodeled. New paint though much of the home.
Results within 10 miles of Woodstock
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
Old Town District
2 Units Available
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1426 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
1 Unit Available
3648 Greenview
3648 Greenview Road, Oakwood Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Fantastic Southport Corridor two bedroom, one bath in Lakeview/Wrigleyville features bay windows, heat included, updated kitchen with custom stone countertops, new mini blinds, freshly painted, new applicances, gas oven/range, fridge, dishwasher,

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
804 Center Street
804 Center Street, McHenry, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1479 sqft
A must see! 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Hardwood floors on the 1st floor. Dining room with lovely bay Window. Main floor has 2 bedrooms. Basement is finished with full bath. Backyard with deck.. Detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer included.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northstar
1 Unit Available
North Star Condos
88 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available (Now) Spacious condo with 1275 SqFt Fireplace in unit. Washer & Dryer in unit. Bright Sunny southern exposure and close to shopping and expressway! Text or Call for appointment to view. 847-767-2877 $1500.00 Security Deposit New carpet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5403 East Lake Shore Drive
5403 East Lake Shore Drive, Wonder Lake, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4016 sqft
This home is no longer available it SOLD!

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Prestwicke
1 Unit Available
6 Queensbury Court
6 Queensbury Court, Algonquin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2530 sqft
Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
590 Somerset Lane
590 Somerset Lane, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
989 sqft
Recently renovated 2 bed, 2 bath first floor condo with awesome amenities, perfect location and great schools. Open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar, new counters and flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
639 Virginia Road
639 Virginia Road, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
867 sqft
Newly rehabbed 2-bed unit available for immediate occupancy with lN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER. Enjoy the natural light, cathedral ceilings and a private MASTER BATH. Never worry about anyone above you! Gorgeous new flooring, vanities, & fresh paint.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1330 Cunat Court
1330 Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
Fantastic one bedroom studio style condo on the 3rd floor, very clean with Vaulted ceilings in bedroom and family room. Balcony with glass sliding doors from family room and bedroom. New washer and dryer in unit. Large walk-in closet in bedroom.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Ashton Pointe
1 Unit Available
842 Oak Hollow Road
842 Oak Hollow Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2068 sqft
FABULOUS EXECUTIVE RENTAL WITH GREAT LOCATION, JUST STEPS TO TRAIN AND WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN CRYSTAL LAKE. BEAUTIFUL END UNIT, 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH WITH MANY UPGRADES, FORMER ASHTON POINTE MODEL.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5319 W. Highland Drive
5319 Highland Drive West, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Very nice 2 BR, Den, 2.5 BA Ranch House w 2 Car Garage in McHenry. Great Open floor plan, Good sized rooms, Laundry room off garage on main level. 85x125 Lot with nice fenced rear yard to enjoy your Fire pit and backyard BBQs.
City Guide for Woodstock, IL

Residents of Woodstock celebrate Ground Hog Day every early February, and you're invited. However, it might not be the mud-fest you might be expecting in a place called Woodstock.

Woodstock in Illinois, once known as Centerville, is a place where most people find it impossible not to fall in love with. It is situated northwest of Chicago. According to the 2010 census, 24,770 people call Woodstock home. In 2007, the National Trust for Historic Preservation named the town one of the leading Dozen Distinctive Destinations. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Woodstock, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Woodstock renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Woodstock 2 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodstock 3 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with BalconyWoodstock Apartments with GarageWoodstock Apartments with Parking
Woodstock Apartments with Washer-DryerWoodstock Dog Friendly ApartmentsWoodstock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Naperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, IL
St. Charles, ILRockford, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILRoscoe, ILStreamwood, ILBeloit, WIGlen Ellyn, ILAntioch, ILMcHenry, IL
Sycamore, ILPingree Grove, ILMundelein, ILBartlett, ILAddison, ILHuntley, ILZion, ILLibertyville, ILLake Zurich, ILHampshire, ILBarrington, ILLoves Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Aurora UniversityWheaton College
William Rainey Harper CollegeGateway Technical College
College of DuPage