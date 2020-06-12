/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
42 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wood River, IL
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Wood River
4 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Wood River
543 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
3 Bedrooms
$915
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Wood River in Wood River. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wood River
1 Unit Available
103 W Acton
103 East Acton Avenue, Wood River, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled & Ready to Rent - 103 W Acton, Wood River is move in ready! Updated throughout and professionally managed by HOMEiNVESTORS LLC. This home has been renovated from top to bottom.
Results within 5 miles of Wood River
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1306 Spaulding
1306 Spaulding St, Alton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$650
1039 sqft
3br's all on main level. Newer paint and flooring throughout. 2 car detached garage for storage. Enclosed front porch. Main floor laundry. 1 year lease. Rent is $650 with $50 going to sewer and trash. Apply online.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
921 WASHINGTON
921 Washington Avenue, Alton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 921 WASHINGTON in Alton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1013 Brown
1013 Brown St, Alton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1013 Brown in Alton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
220 Corbin
220 W Corbin St, Bethalto, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 220 Corbin in Bethalto. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Cottage Hills
1 Unit Available
333 VIRGINIA
333 Virginia Avenue, Rosewood Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 333 VIRGINIA in Rosewood Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Wood River
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:46pm
Spanish Lake
151 Units Available
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
1220 sqft
Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Spanish Lake
20 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
517 Pepperhill Ct
517 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
517 Pepperhill Ct., Glen Carbon, IL Three bedroom duplex in Glen Carbon! Main level living room, kitchen, master bedroom and full bath. There is a large side deck to enjoy the outdoors.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
10010 Valley Dr.
10010 Valley Drive, Riverview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
884 sqft
3 bedroom home in Riverview - Welcome home! This freshly painted 3 bedroom home is ready for someone to call it home. The kitchen features an eat in space for meals as well as a gas stove.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11411 Las Ladera Dr.
11411 Las Ladera Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1042 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath! - Call Ultimate Realty TODAY to schedule your appointment! 314-675-0470 ext 825 This is a NON SMOKING HOME.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Angel Oaks
100 Angel Oak, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2500 sqft
Three Bedroom Executive Home with 2.5 Baths and 3 Car Garage! - * Eligibility requirements for all rentals: You must make 3 times the rent amount per month in income, after tax is taken out, to qualify. Income must be validated with check stubs.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2722 Sunset
2722 Sunset Drive, Granite City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
For Rent...2722 Sunset, Granite City - 2722 Sunset, Granite City is move in ready! Three bedrooms, one bathroom and lots of space in this home.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
760 Harvard
760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
618 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Glasgow Village
1 Unit Available
224 Presley Dr
224 Presley Road, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
854 sqft
224 Presley Dr., St. Louis, MO 63137 Available to view NOW! Swing by to view this adorable home of 854 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1132 Baron Ave
1132 Baron Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
850 sqft
1132 Baron Ave is a house in St. Louis, MO 63138. This 864 square foot house sits on a 5,201 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1959.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1104 Laredo Avenue
1104 Laredo Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
933 sqft
Say hello to your new home! This beautiful home located in St. Louis is priced to rent and won't last long! This 958 sq. ft. home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1120 Rhea Avenue
1120 Rhea Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$890
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1669678 A coveted rental home in St.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
14423 Foxgate Court
14423 Fox Gate Court, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1550 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
11675 Sheffield Drive
11675 Sheffield Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1082 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch with unfinished basement. Hardwood floors throughout; updated kitchen with stainless appliances and a large fenced backyard.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
13024 Lakeridge Dr
13024 Lakeridge Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2025 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home with 2 car garage and an extra garage on the property in Spanish Lake! Walk to Spanish Lake Park for picnics. Great home, tons of room to build and spread out. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bath and 2 Garages. Some hardwood floors.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MOWeldon Spring, MO